Ayushmann Khurrana grooves with Rajkummar Rao at Diwali bash; Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar join celebrations

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap recently hosted a grand Diwali party for their friends and family members. Several celebrities from the Hindi film industry attended the bash at the actor’s Mumbai residence, including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao.

Ayushmann-Tahira’s star-studded Diwali party

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar attended Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash.

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Tahira shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram account. The video shows Ayushmann dancing with his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The clip also features the couple posing with Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Bhumi Pednekar was also seen shaking a leg with Tahira.

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Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, Amar Kaushik, Sara Ali Khan, Akash Kaushik and Arjun Kapoor were among those present at the party. Ayushmann’s brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, and his wife, Aakriti, were also seen dancing their hearts out.

Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, “Let there be love and light Diwali celebrations for @ayushmannk and me have always been with our family and friends! Mumbai has become home, and so our friends are our extended family here! We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt...the best feeling."

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About Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent films

{{^usCountry}} Ayushmann was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor has also reunited with Sara for his latest release, Udta Teer, a spy comedy directed by Aakash A Kaushik. About Udta Teer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayushmann was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor has also reunited with Sara for his latest release, Udta Teer, a spy comedy directed by Aakash A Kaushik. About Udta Teer {{/usCountry}}

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Udta Teer is a Hindi action comedy directed and written by Aakash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, alongside actors including Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose, Brijendra Kala and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The film follows a spy caper involving mistaken identity and unexpected twists. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, it was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

Ayushmann-Tahira’s love story

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap met when they were teenagers in Chandigarh. The met at a tuition class and they began dating. The couple dated for several years before getting married in 2008, even before Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

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As Ayushmann pursued his acting ambitions, Tahira stood by him through his early struggles. She later carved out her own career as a writer and filmmaker. The couple share two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.