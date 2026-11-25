Ayushmann Khurrana says he has never been one to choose a film purely because it could become a box-office success. The actor, who is currently promoting Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has spoken about why he stays away from stories that go against his personal beliefs, particularly those that make unhealthy relationships appear desirable. He believes cinema can explore difficult love stories, but should not present toxic behaviour as something to celebrate.
Ayushmann Khurrana on toxic love
Speaking to India Today, Ayushmann was asked if Bollywood’s portrayal of romance sometimes bothers him. He said there is room for different kinds of films and audiences, but unhealthy love can have serious consequences. “Any kind of toxic love is problematic. It's just bad for mental health, I think,” he said. “I don't know what to say because there is every kind of film for every kind of audience. That's for sure”.
Deep Dive
Why has Ayushmann Khurrana rejected films that could have been box-office hits?
What does Ayushmann Khurrana think about toxic love in films?
How does Yeh Prem Mol Liya portray romance and family roles?
Ayushmann Khurrana on showing toxic love for what it is
He said he wants the films he chooses to make to convey the right message. According to him, a character who behaves toxically should not be presented as an ideal romantic partner. He feels this is an important part of his responsibility as an artist. “But I really believe the kind of films that I have done, the messaging should be correct, and the toxic person should be labelled as a negative guy. I think these are the basics I believe in as an artist. But as I said, there is a film for every kind. To each his own, I think. It's not my kind, but there are actors who want to do that. There is a huge audience for that," he said. “I am somebody who will say no to a film even if I feel the film is a hit. I have done that in the past. Films have to resonate with my core”.
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About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which also features Sharvari, is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni and Jameel Khan. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. with Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, reuniting with Sooraj after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.{{/usCountry}}
Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which also features Sharvari, is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni and Jameel Khan. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. with Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, reuniting with Sooraj after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.{{/usCountry}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
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