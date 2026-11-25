Ayushmann Khurrana says he has never been one to choose a film purely because it could become a box-office success. The actor, who is currently promoting Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has spoken about why he stays away from stories that go against his personal beliefs, particularly those that make unhealthy relationships appear desirable. He believes cinema can explore difficult love stories, but should not present toxic behaviour as something to celebrate.

Ayushmann Khurrana on toxic love

Ayushmann Khurrana says he has never been one to choose a film purely because it could become a box-office success. more less

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Speaking to India Today, Ayushmann was asked if Bollywood’s portrayal of romance sometimes bothers him. He said there is room for different kinds of films and audiences, but unhealthy love can have serious consequences. “Any kind of toxic love is problematic. It's just bad for mental health, I think,” he said. “I don't know what to say because there is every kind of film for every kind of audience. That's for sure”.

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Deep Dive Why has Ayushmann Khurrana rejected films that could have been box-office hits? He says a film must resonate with his core values, not just have hit potential. He has turned down projects when their messaging did not align with what he believes in. What does Ayushmann Khurrana think about toxic love in films? He believes toxic love is problematic and can be bad for mental health. He says a character who behaves toxically should be shown as negative, not presented as an ideal romantic partner. How does Yeh Prem Mol Liya portray romance and family roles? The film follows Prem and Poorva as friendship develops into romance, and explores a story in which the groom becomes part of the bride’s family. Anupam Kher praised its message about women’s freedom to make their own life choices.

Ayushmann Khurrana on showing toxic love for what it is

He said he wants the films he chooses to make to convey the right message. According to him, a character who behaves toxically should not be presented as an ideal romantic partner. He feels this is an important part of his responsibility as an artist. “But I really believe the kind of films that I have done, the messaging should be correct, and the toxic person should be labelled as a negative guy. I think these are the basics I believe in as an artist. But as I said, there is a film for every kind. To each his own, I think. It's not my kind, but there are actors who want to do that. There is a huge audience for that," he said. “I am somebody who will say no to a film even if I feel the film is a hit. I have done that in the past. Films have to resonate with my core”.

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About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

{{^usCountry}} Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which also features Sharvari, is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni and Jameel Khan. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. with Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, reuniting with Sooraj after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which also features Sharvari, is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni and Jameel Khan. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. with Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, reuniting with Sooraj after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. {{/usCountry}}

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