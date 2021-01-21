IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday: ' Thank you for choosing me, owe everything to you'
Ayushmann Khurrana and his family celebrated Tahira Kashyap's birthday.
Ayushmann Khurrana and his family celebrated Tahira Kashyap's birthday.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday: ' Thank you for choosing me, owe everything to you'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his actor brother Aparshakti Khurana took to their social media pages to wish author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on her birthday on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:18 AM IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to write a nostalgic note on his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on her birthday. He wrote about how their relationship took off and went back to the time to when they were in school.

He wrote: "This day in 2001 was the first time I’d attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you’d chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all boys school. Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You. Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm.. (P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn’t take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. Thought it looked great."


The first picture showed Tahira in a striped shirt while the second was a picture from a photoshoot.


Ayushmann's younger brother actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja also wished Tahira on her birthday. Aparshakti took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture with his sister-in-law and wrote: "Happy Bdayyy Bhabhiiii @tahirakashyap" The picture showed the two posing together for the camera.

Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti also wished Tahira.
Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti also wished Tahira.


Aakriti took to Instagram Stories to share a video of their celebrations at their home. Tahira stood at the far end of the room, close to a table, flanked by three kids include her two children, even as Aparshakti danced and whistled at the other end. Ayushmann, too, was seen standing a little distance from Tahira, also attempting to whistle. Amid all this Tahira shouted in Punjabi: Candle kitthe hai, chhuri kitthe hai (where is the candle, where's the knife)?"

Tahira, a cancer survivor, is a published author, a columnist and a film director. Her Instagram is a source of inspiration as she has often candidly spoken about her fight against the disease and her initial insecurity about her husband's film career among other things. She is also noted for her sense of humour.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayushmann khurrana tahira kashyap

Related Stories

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their kids.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their kids.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap welcome New Year with a family pic: ‘Happy 2021! May humanity flourish’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, author Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of their family to wish fans on the New Year. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Ayushmann Khurrana with his family.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his family.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is spending sunny winter days with kisses from wife Tahira Kashyap, plays cricket with his kids. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 05:38 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana played a game of cricket with his family and got a sweet kiss from his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap in a new video shared by her on Instagram. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
bollywood

Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
bollywood

Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma made a young co-actor's day by gifting him a gaming console. He even clicked a picture with the boy and wife Arpita Khan Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan, whose latest release Master is doing well theatrically, emphasises on how other public places also have an equal amount of crowd like movie theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
bollywood

Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
bollywood

Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Swara Bhasker was left rolling with laughter at Kangana Ranaut claimed that she never read or talked about any person's private chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
bollywood

Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Ayushmann Khurrana wished his wife and author Tahira Kashyap on her birthday, while a special scholarship, Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund, was announced on late actor's birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
bollywood

Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani have posted birthday wishes for his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha even shared a funny TikTok video to make the day extra special.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
bollywood

Ankita remembers Sushant on 35th birthday: 'I know you're happy where you are'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:00 PM IST
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, Ankita Lokhande, director Abhishek Kapoor, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rajkummar Rao paid emotional tributes to the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the first time they were seen since welcoming their daughter earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turns 38 today
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turns 38 today
bollywood

Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, says while she would have loved to host a grand party on her special day, given the situation, she is going opt for an intimate affair with her dear ones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.
bollywood

Tandav bows down: Is censorship the way forward for OTT?

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:16 PM IST
As the makers of the web show Tandav agree to censor out scenes which have allegedly hurt religious sentiments, we talk to industry experts and makers about whether this could be the beginning of potential censorship on OTT platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rinku Rajguru was seen in the web projects Hundred and Unpaused.
Actor Rinku Rajguru was seen in the web projects Hundred and Unpaused.
bollywood

Rinku Rajguru: Don’t understand stardom, I enjoy being the way I am

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Actor Rinku Rajguru was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, but her web show Hundred released before that. She has been garnering praises for her performances in the show and also in the anthology film Unpaused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is pictured with her family in this throwback photo.
Priyanka Chopra is pictured with her family in this throwback photo.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reveals what made her ‘break up with US’ at 15, return to India

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has said that she decided to return to India from the US as a student after incessant bullying that chipped away at her confidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s next Bollywood release is Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s next Bollywood release is Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on theatre Vs OTT: Some films are made for cinematic experience

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal says that some films are made for the big screen, while there are projects that have the flexibility in terms of mode of consumption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP