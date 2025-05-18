Babil Khan confirms exit from Sai Rajesh film after criticism over social media post: Things didn't go ahead as planned

Actor Babil Khan confirmed that he has quit filmmaker Sai Rajesh's film days after facing criticism over his social media posts. Taking to Instagram, both Babil and Sai shared posts confirming the end of their collaboration. Reportedly, Babil was part of Sai's remake of his film Baby. (Also Read | Babil Khan slams Sai Rajesh criticising his statement on crying video, deletes comments later: 'I slit my wrist for him') Babil Khan and Sai Rajesh had a spat on Instagram recently.

Babil Khan exits Sai Rajesh's film, pens note

In his post, Babil said that he has exited the film "due to unforeseen circumstances", adding that he will take some time off. Babil wrote, “With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned.”

He also added, "Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together. Babil Khan."

Sai Rajesh praises Babil in his post

Sai in his post called Babil "one of the most talented and hardworking actors", adding that they will work together in the future. He added that he respects Babil's "decision of self-care first". He said, “Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However, I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me ... I will miss my Hero!”

"I respect his decision of self-care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure. Sai Rajesh," his note added.

What happened between Babil, Sai over former's Insta posts

Babil, late Irrfan Khan's son, posted videos on his Instagram Stories in which he lashed out at Bollywood celebrities and name-dropped several actors. Later, he deactivated his account only to return, saying that the videos were "extremely misinterpreted", claiming he was praising the actors and not criticising them.

Following this, Sai shared a lengthy note on his Instagram Stories. It read, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?”

He also added, “If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us — then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him even until an hour ago. But if you're taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won't work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let's move on."

In the comments section, Babil said that Sai's post broke his heart. He said he gave two years of his life to the film and did “physical atrocity” to his body to do justice to the character.

He also wrote, "Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him.”