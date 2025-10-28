Bachchan family have discussions but never fights, says Navya Nanda; reveals she, cousin Aaradhya share same values

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is often seen engaging in discussions with her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, on her podcast What The Hell Navya. In a recent conversation with Mojo Story, Navya opened up about growing up with her grandparents and revealed whether dinner table conversations at home are fiery and filled with opinions. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with their grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya and Agastya Nanda.

Navya Nanda on growing up with grandparents

Talking about how her illustrious family, from both her mother’s and father’s side. helped shape who she is, Navya said, “I have spent so much time with my grandparents growing up, and still do; we still live together, which is an unusual thing for young people. We don’t fight, we have healthy debates on a lot of things. It’s a conversation around topics that are relevant today and that matter. For anyone who has seen the podcast, they will know that every episode is a disagreement or a discussion. Surprisingly, there isn’t a clash; even though we are very different personalities, we actually share similar values, which more than anything else define who I am.”

Navya Nanda on family values

Navya revealed how she, her brother Agastya Nanda, and her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan have grown up learning the importance of respect. She said, “The first thing that we have grown up around is a lot of respect and family. I think respect is something that lies at the heart of who we are as people, whether it’s my grandparents or the youngest member of my family, my cousin or my brother. We have a lot of respect, not just for each other or for people, but also for what we do and where we come from.”

About Navya Naveli Nanda

Despite hailing from a film family with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan, Navya chose not to pursue acting. She revealed that she was always more fascinated by her father’s business than by films, which is why she never wanted to become an actor. Her brother, Agastya Nanda, however, made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and is now set to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis, inspired by the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Navya, on the other hand, has carved her own path as an entrepreneur and social advocate. She runs Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation working towards gender equality, and is also actively involved in her family’s business ventures.