Emotional Amitabh Bachchan grieves ‘young talent’ Satish Shah's death: ‘Another of us has passed away’

On October 25, veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah left the industry in shock as he passed away due to kidney failure at the age of 74. His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars and several other celebrities from the industry expressed grief over his demise. On Sunday, superstar Amitabh Bachchan mourned Satish's death on social media. (Also Read: Satish Shah funeral: Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, David Dhawan pay their final respects; Rupali Ganguly breaks down) Amitabh Bachchan mourns the sudden death of Satish Shah.

Amitabh Bachchan grieves Satish Shah's death

On Sunday, Big B took to his personal blog to express his sorrow over Satish Shah's passing. He wrote, “Another day, another work, another quiet. Another of us has passed away — Satish Shah, a young talent, and has left us at a very young age. And the stars they favour not... to us all... And these times of the grim... it bodes not well to express in normalcy... foreboding us in all at each moment.”

He added, “It is in the ease to abide by that age-old wordage... ‘but the show must go on’... and so it does, as does life. Each day an express of an alternate... or wherever the ‘show’ must guide us to... hence... even in distress and glumness, despondency, the face of normalcy and the act of work persists... but no... improper to pursue normalcy...”

Satish and Amitabh first shared screen space in the 1982 film Shakti. Ramesh Sippy’s crime drama also featured Dilip Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri. It was notable for being the first and only film to feature veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen. Big B also had a cameo in Satish’s Hero Hiralal. They later appeared together in the 2008 film Bhoothnath.

About Satish Shah’s death

The actor, who was best known for his roles in television shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Main Hoon Na, died of kidney failure at 74. P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued a statement revealing they received an emergency call reporting Satish was unresponsive and added that their team began CPR in the ambulance itself. However, the actor couldn't be revived.

His last rites were conducted in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Bollywood celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kohli, David Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Johnny Lever, Aanjjan Srivastav, Ashoke Pandit, and the cast and crew of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai — Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, and Jamnadas Majethia — attended his funeral to pay their respects. Rupali, who played Satish’s daughter-in-law in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, was seen breaking down in tears.