Satish Shah funeral: Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, David Dhawan pay their final respects; Rupali Ganguly breaks down

The last rites of actor Satish Shah were conducted in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a day after he died of renal failure in Mumbai. He was 74. The late actor’s funeral was attended by his family and close friends, including several celebrities from the film and television world, notably his co-stars from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. David Dhawan, Naseruddin Shah, and Rupali Ganguly at Satish Shah's funeral.

Satish Shah's funeral attended by industry friends

Many prominent figures from the film and TV world gathered at actor Satish Shah's residence in Bandra on Sunday to pay their final respects to him. Those who arrived to offer condolences included Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kohli, David Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Johnny Lever, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Ashoke Pandit. The cast and crew of Satish Shah’s iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai were also present there, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, and Jamnadas Majethia. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also arrived for the antim darshan.

Later in the morning, Satish Shah’s last rites were performed by his family at a crematorium in Bandra. A paparazzo video showed an emotional Rupali Ganguly breaking down in her car as she arrived at the funeral. Rupali played the daughter-in-law of Satish's character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Satish Shah's career

Satish Shah was dubbed ‘Comedy King’ in the 80s for his diverse roles in the sitcom Ye Jo Hai Zindagi. In the 90s and 2000s, he continued his streak with starring roles in shows like Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Having begun his film career in 1976 during his time at the FTII, Satish Shah found notice with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1981. He went on to appear in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa.

Satish Shah's death

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon after collapsing suddenly while having lunch, his manager Ramesh Kadatala confirmed. The actor had been dealing with kidney complications over the last few months and had even got a kidney transplant a couple of months ago.