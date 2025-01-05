Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya is back for another Xposé in '80s style masala entertainer. Watch

Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya is back and how. The singer-turned-actor is all set to reprise his role of Ravi Kumar from Anant Mahadevan's 2014 period thriller The Xposé in a new film from the same universe, steeped in the 1980s Bollywood flavour. (Also Read – Daaku Maharaaj trailer: After Suriya in Kanguva, Bobby Deol locks horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Telugu debut) Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya returns to the big screen.

Here are the elements that make Badass Ravi Kumar a typical '80s masala potboiler:

Love triangle

Like Satish Kaushik's Karzzzz, Himesh's 2008 remake of Subhash Ghai's 1980 blockbuster reincarnation saga Karz, Badass Ravi Kumar also has an interesting love triangle. On the one hand, is Hansika Motwani, Himesh's co-star from his acting debut, Prashant Chadha's 2007 musical romantic thriller Aap Ka Surroor. And on the other hand is Kirti Kulhari, best known for her turns in Pink, Mission Mangal, and Four More Shots Please. Kriti appears in a Simi Garewal-from-Karz-style retro vamp avatar, ordering Ravi Kumar to steal a fiercely guarded necklace for her.

Violence several notches above Animal

Early on, we see Himesh's Ravi Kumar take on the bad guys in signature Animal-style. However, he takes action and violence of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster several notches higher. Replacing the axe from the popular Ranbir Kapoor interval block sequence with a chainsaw, Himesh literally dissects his opponents.

Dialoguebaazi

Badass Ravi Kumar is packed with good ol' dialogues penned by Bunty Rathore. Sample some of these: “Tere shareer mein itna khoon nahi hoga, jitna Ravi Kumar ke baar mein moot data hai." Or “Tu bura hai toh main bure logon ka nawab hu”; or “Tu bada ho ke bigda hoga, main bachpan se kharab hu.” Or even “Jinn toofanon mein tum jaiso ke khopde udd jaya karte hain, hum unhi toofanon mein apne kapde sukhaya karte hain.” Or how about “Kundali mein shani, ghee ke sath honey, aur Ravi Kumar ke sath dushmani sehat ke liye hanikarak ho sakti hai"; or “Immigration ke baad seedhe tera cremation hoga.” Or finally, “Sudhar ja, nahi toh guzar jaega.”

Music

Himesh invokes RD Burman and other greats of the 1980s with his background score. He's also lent his voice to several songs, including Tandoori Days, a spin on his popular track Tandoori Nights from Karzzzz.

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravi Kumar also stars Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Prabhu Deva.