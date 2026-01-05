‘Best host’ Deepika Padukone treats fans with lavish buffet, handwritten notes and gifts at birthday fan meet

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 40th birthday today (January 5), and she chose to mark her birthday in a special way by hosting an intimate fan meet in Mumbai a few days before it. The actor spent quality time with her fans, treating them to a lavish buffet, handwritten notes, and curated gift hampers. Inside Deepika Padukone's fan meet on her birthday eve.

Inside Deepika Padukone's fan meet

One of Deepika’s fan pages shared several inside pictures and videos from the fan meet, revealing that the actor had even booked flight tickets for a fan and arranged a car to pick her up from the airport. The venue was decorated with a Christmas-themed setup, featuring a huge Christmas tree adorned with Polaroid photographs. A video from the event has surfaced online, showing Deepika surrounded by her fans as she cut a large three-tier cake while they sang "Aankhon Mein Teri," the song from her Bollywood debut film, Om Shanti Om.

Calling it an experience of a lifetime and Deepika “the best host”, the fan page shared that Deepika had planned a lavish buffet featuring what they described as “perfect Indo-Western cuisine”. She also penned sweet handwritten notes for each fan and gifted them personalised hampers. Throughout the evening, Deepika engaged in fun conversations, posed for selfies and ensured she interacted with everyone present.

Pictures from the fan meet quickly surfaced on social media, with many users praising how warm and wholesome the event looked. Several comments applauded Deepika for her generosity and effort, with fans calling it one of the most thoughtfully organised fan meet-ups and appreciating the personal touches added to the celebration.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming films

Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role along with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to release sometime in 2026.

Apart from this, Deepika also has another big-budget project in the pipeline. After Jawan, she is set to reunite with director Atlee for a film tentatively titled AA26xA22. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and will see Deepika in an action-packed avatar. It is scheduled for release in 2027.