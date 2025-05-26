Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao film continues upward climb, beats Emergency's lifetime haul

Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 3: The time loop comedy, which released in theatres on Friday, has been steadily witnessing growth. As per Sacnilk.com, Bhool Chuk Maaf has been inching towards earning ₹30 crore. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been helmed by Karan Sharma. (Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf review: A tiring comedy where time loops, laughs lag and Rajkummar Rao hits refresh again) Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao in a still from the film.

Bhool Chuk Maaf domestic box office collection

The film earned ₹7 crore on day one and ₹9.5 crore on day two. On day three, it collected 11.25 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹27.75 crore in India. Bhool Chuk Maaf had an overall 30.01% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Bhool Chuk Maaf has been witnessing a decent performance, though it opened in theatres to low numbers. Rajkummar's last film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had earned only ₹6.4 crore on day three, as per Sacnilk.com. However, it lagged much behind Rajkummar's blockbuster Stree 2, which minted ₹43.85 on day three, according to Sacnilk.com. Both films released in theatres last year. But it must be noted that the time loop comedy has already crossed the lifetime earnings of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which earned ₹19 crore upon release earlier this year.

Bhool Chuk Maaf HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Rajkummar needs to snap out of his small town fascination, and fast. Wamiqa is a relatively fresh face, and grasps the ‘papa ki pari’ hook well. Sanjay Mishra and Raghubeer Yadav fare well. Tanishk Baghchi’s music is okay when viewed in context on screen, but doesn’t stand out. Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf, a time-loop comedy, ends up stuck in a loop of its own clichés. The only thing harder to escape than a time loop is Rajkummar’s contract with small-town scripts. It tries to be a comedy, flirts with a social message, and ends up being the cinematic equivalent of a WhatsApp forward — familiar, repetitive, and mildly amusing at best."

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

The film revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding. The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.