Bhooth Bangla makers react to unpaid dues allegations by vendors amid box office success

Even as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues to enjoy a good run and positive word-of-mouth at the box office, the film recently found itself caught in the middle of a controversy. Several vendors claimed that their payments were still pending despite the movie’s success. Amid the allegations, the makers have now broken their silence to clarify their stand. Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla was released on April 17.

Bhooth Bangla issues clarification According to a Mid-day report, several vendors associated with the film have alleged that their payments are still pending despite the film's theatrical success. In the report, one vendor claimed that the makers owe him close to ₹30 lakh in fees, stating, “Payments are getting stuck for months. Once the film releases, it becomes difficult to get the money out. The 90-day invoice clearance has become a thing of the past.” Another member claimed that he has been waiting months to be paid their fee of ₹18 lakh.

Additionally, the report also claimed that writer Pranjal Kriplani has apparently sent producers Alok Kumar Chaubey and Sanjay Gupta a legal notice, accusing them of failing to clear dues of ₹50,000 owed to him.

The makers of the film have now responded to the allegations, firmly denying any wrongdoing. Balaji Motion Pictures, which has backed the film, stated that it has duly cleared and fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations.

“Balaji Telefilms Limited has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations in relation to various projects undertaken by the company,” said the production house in a statement to Mid-Day.

More about Bhooth Bangla Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. It is also his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years.

The horror-comedy revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila), who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to prepare the palace for his sister’s wedding. However, the village is plagued by a chilling legend—no wedding is ever completed, as a mysterious entity named Vadhusur abducts brides. What unfolds next forms the crux of the story, blending humour with supernatural elements.

The film features Akshay Kumar in a dual role, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Asrani in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have enjoyed seeing Akshay return to his signature comic style. The film was released in theatres on April 17 and has since grossed over ₹231 crore worldwide.

With this, Akshay Kumar became the only Indian actor to have 20 films in the ₹100 crore club. Recently, the film’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor, expressed her gratitude to Priyadarshan for delivering what she called the “biggest hit” of her career.