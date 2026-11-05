Bhumi Pednekar enters horror space with Jaani Dushman, T-Series ropes in international stunt expert from Fast & Furious

Bhumi Pednekar is stepping into the world of horror with Jaani Dushman - Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai. Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Prabhleen Sandhu's Almighty Motion Picture, the film is planned as the first part of a theatrical horror franchise and is expected to release in 2027. The project also brings back the team behind Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, with Robbie Grewal as creative producer and Arshad Syed directing the film.

Bhumi Pednekar headlines a new horror film

Bhumi Pednekar to headline Jaani Dushman - Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai, T-Series plans theatrical horror franchise for 2027. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jaani Dushman marks another collaboration between T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, who previously worked together on Made in India – A Titan Story. This time, the two production houses are coming together for a supernatural story that will be told on a much bigger canvas.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Set in the United Kingdom, the film revolves around a mother and daughter, with supernatural occurrences and family secrets forming the heart of the story. The makers are looking to combine emotional drama with horror and action, giving the film the scale of a theatrical spectacle. Arshad Syed will direct the project, while Robbie Grewal will oversee it as creative producer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Peter Pedrero joins the film as international action and stunt director

{{^usCountry}} The makers have also brought in Peter Pedrero to handle the international horror action and stunt sequences. The stunt specialist has worked on several well-known international productions, including Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, The Expendables, Game of Thrones and The Conjuring. Bhushan Kumar and Prabhleen Sandhu on their collaboration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers have also brought in Peter Pedrero to handle the international horror action and stunt sequences. The stunt specialist has worked on several well-known international productions, including Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, The Expendables, Game of Thrones and The Conjuring. Bhushan Kumar and Prabhleen Sandhu on their collaboration {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Talking about working with Almighty Motion Picture again, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Almighty Motion Picture has been a valued creative partner, and it’s always a pleasure working with Prabhleen and her team. After Made in India – A Titan Story, we are happy to be collaborating with them again on Jaani Dushman. The film brings together an interesting mix of talent, with Peter Pedrero’s expertise in action and stunts adding an important dimension to the project. We are also happy to have Bhumi on board. We hope to offer audiences an engaging theatrical experience and explore the horror genre in an exciting way.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prabhleen Sandhu, founder of Almighty Motion Picture, spoke about bringing the team together again and taking on a different kind of story. She said, “It is always a pleasure working with Bhushan ji and T-Series. Our association has always been special, and we are excited to join forces once again for a completely different cinematic experience. Jaani Dushman is particularly special as it reunites me with Robbie Grewal and Arshad Syed, with whom we created one of India’s most loved paranormal thriller series. With an exceptional & a powerhouse performer like Bhumi Pednekkar leading the film and internationally acclaimed stunt specialist Peter Pedrero joining us, our vision is to redefine Indian horror with a spectacular and unforgettable theatrical experience.”

All about Jaani Dushman - Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhleen Sandhu and Ajay Singhal. Arshad Syed is directing the project, with Robbie Grewal as creative producer. Shiv Chanana and Sunita Vinod Vyas are attached as co-producers.