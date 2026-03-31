'Women are a lot more courageous in choosing scripts': Bhumi Pednekar says OTT has finally given female actors platform

Actor Bhumi Pednekar believes that women are ‘more courageous’ when it comes to choosing risky scripts, and credits streaming for levelling out the playing field for female actors in India. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about the changes OTT has brought about in India, and also shared some advice for younger actresses in the industry. Bhumi Pednekar most recently starred in the crime thriller Daldal.

Bhumi Pednekar on how OTT helps women actors Speaking with ANI at the ongoing International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Bhumi said, “I feel with OTT, especially for women, the narrative has become a lot stronger, because a lot of those shows, a lot of those films are led by women. Women have always been a lot more courageous and brave while choosing their scripts. OTT just gives them the right platform.”

Bhumi made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. Last year, she completed a decade in the industry. Sharing advice for aspiring women actors, she added, “Even now in India, we think the world of films is very dangerous, but it's not. Many women have become very capable in this world. If you have a dream, there will be many people who tell you 'no,' but you have to listen to that 'yes.' Always stay safe and know which people are right and which are wrong. Experience will teach you that.”

Last month, in an interview with HT, Bhumi shared her learnings from being in the trade. Talking about how she deals with negative feedback, particularly when she is undermined, the actor said, “Actions speak louder than words. For women, that is our most powerful tool. We just wait for that moment when you get that opportunity. I feel that every time I am undermined, there’s this fire, as if someone has set off a nuclear blast inside me. It motivates me a lot more. I have always used my work as a way of coming back.”

Bhumi Pednekar's recent career In 2025, Bhumi starred in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. This was her only film release of the year. The actor also appeared in Netflix's romantic drama The Royals opposite Ishaan Khatter. The show received negative reviews from critics, but broke several viewership records on the platform.

Bhumi started 2026 with Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller Dalda, in which she portrayed the challenging role of a Mumbai cop with a traumatic past.