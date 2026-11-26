November 26 is etched in the memory of every Indian as the day Mumbai came under attack in a series of coordinated shootings and bombings in 2008. On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, actor Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to the Mumbai Police, security forces and first responders who lost their lives while protecting the city.

Bhumi Pednekar pays tribute to Mumbai Police, victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to Mumbai Police on 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. more less

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Bhumi attended a tribute ceremony organised by the Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The event marked the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks and also honoured civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. She attended the ceremony alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Bhumi also shared pictures from the ceremony on social media which show her paying floral tributes to the martyrs and victims.She also shared a note remembering those who lost their lives in the attacks. She wrote, "Spent this morning along with our Hon. Chief Minister Shri @devendra_fadnavis ji, paying my respects to the bravehearts who laid down their lives defending our city, the innocent lives lost on that fateful day, and the survivors and families who continue to carry its scars. A heartfelt tribute to our @mumbaipolice , security forces and first responders - your bravery and courage would never be forgotten. 26/11 will forever remain etched in our memories."

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Deep Dive Where did Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attacks? Bhumi attended a tribute ceremony organised by the Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. She paid floral respects alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. How did Mumbai mark the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks? Leaders and residents paid floral tributes to those killed in the attacks. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also met the families of policemen who died defending the city. Which films and series portray the bravery of people during the 26/11 attacks? Major tells the story of officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, while Hotel Mumbai focuses on Taj hotel staff. Mumbai Diaries follows medical workers, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata depicts nurses at Cama Hospital.

About Bhumi Pednekar's career and recent films

{{^usCountry}} Bhumi made her acting debut with the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She received praise for her performance and went on to establish herself with films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Badhaai Do. Over the years, she has taken on a range of roles but she is known for starring in socially relevant dramas and comedies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhumi made her acting debut with the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She received praise for her performance and went on to establish herself with films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Badhaai Do. Over the years, she has taken on a range of roles but she is known for starring in socially relevant dramas and comedies. {{/usCountry}}

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In recent years, Bhumi has been seen in films such as Bheed (2023), Afwaah (2023), Bhakshak (2024) and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025). She also appeared in the series The Royals (2025) and headlined the 2026 series Daldal.