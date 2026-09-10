Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's hilarious explanations of situationship, benching remind fans of Praful from Khichdi. Watch

Singer Qazi Touqeer is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience in Bigg Boss 20. Whether it is his singing, hilarious remarks or fights, the singer has become an instant fan favourite. A clip from a recent episode has now gone viral on the internet, showing Qazi explaining ‘situationship’ and ‘benching’ to Mary Kom. However, his rather unusual definitions of the Gen Z terms have left fans in splits.

Qazi Touqeer talks about situationship and benching

Qazi Touqeer has a hilarious definition of Situationship and Benching.

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In the latest episode, Uditi Singh was seen telling Mahhi Vij that she would explain ‘situationship’ and ‘benching’ to her. Qazi, who was sitting with Mary Kom, was quick to ask her if she knew the meaning of the Gen Z terms related to relationships. As Mary was unaware of them, Qazi took it upon himself to explain what they meant.

He told Mary, "Situationship means they will go on a ship and create a situation there. But the ship stops in the middle of the ocean. That is called Situationship."

He then went on to share his definition of ‘benching’ and said, "Benching is Ladka bench pe bethega aur ladki ko bench ke neeche letate hain. Ladki uska joota saaf karegi, yeh musibat discuss ho rahi hai (Benching means the boy will sit on the bench while the girl will be made to lie underneath it. The girl will clean his shoes — this is the kind of ordeal being discussed)."

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were quick to react to the clip. One comment read, "Laughed so hard. Someone please tell Mary the real meaning." Another commented, "That was so funny." A third wrote, "Where was this person? Why did he come so late to BB." Another fan wrote, "This was epiccc, so funny man." One comment read, "Reminded me of Praful telling the meaning of English words to Hansa." Another wrote, "I love whatever is wrong with him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were quick to react to the clip. One comment read, "Laughed so hard. Someone please tell Mary the real meaning." Another commented, "That was so funny." A third wrote, "Where was this person? Why did he come so late to BB." Another fan wrote, "This was epiccc, so funny man." One comment read, "Reminded me of Praful telling the meaning of English words to Hansa." Another wrote, "I love whatever is wrong with him." {{/usCountry}}

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Qazi is a singer who rose to fame after his stint on the 2005 show Gurukul. The show also featured Arijit Singh as a contestant. However, Arijit was eliminated due to a lack of votes, while Qazi went on to win the show. Arijit and Qazi have remained good friends over the years. In fact, Arijit took to X to show his support for Qazi's participation in Bigg Boss and wrote, "I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar."

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show premiered on September 6, with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. The show has become the talk of the town since Day 1. While viewers were disappointed with this year's contestant line-up, the contestants have been serving up drama since the beginning. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.