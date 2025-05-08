Meet only Bollywood actress to own private island, it's not Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai

Indian actors are among the most highly-paid celebrities in the country. The top stars routinely make crores for each public appearance and much more for film appearances. No wonder, then, that most of the top stars in Indian cinema lead luxurious lives. Many boast of private jets, swanky bungalows, and fleets of luxury cars. But one Bollywood actress has an enviable possession - a private island. And it's not one of the usual suspects. (Also read: World's richest actor is a 77-year-old with no film in years but $1.49 billion wealth; beat Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh, Dwayne Johnson) The only Bollywood actress with her own private island.

Sri Lankan actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been active in Indian entertainment for over two decades, is the only Bollywood actress to own a private island. Jacqueline owns a four-acre island off the southern coast of Sri Lanka. She bought the piece of land in 2012. As per reports, she spent $600K on the purchase (roughly ₹3 crore back then). Reports stated that Jacqueline wanted to build a lavish villa there. However, the actor never confirmed if the villa was for herself or if she would lease the place out for commercial purposes. There is also no clarity on what the actor did with the island after the purchase, except that she is still the proud owner of a private island.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Bollywood career

A former beauty queen in Sri Lanka, Jacqueline began her career in the world of entertainment as a model before turning to Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2009 with Aladin. But it was with Murder 2 in 2011 that she got her breakthrough. She delivered more hits in the next five years, including Housefull 2 and Raid 2. But this followed a lean phase where she saw a spate of flops. The actor was last seen in Sonu Sood's actioner Fateh earlier this year. She has two films lined for release in 2025 - Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle, both co-starring Akshay Kumar.