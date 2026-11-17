The annual Mahasatsang of Guruji (Nirmal Singh Ji Maharaj) was held on November 16 in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars attended the satsang to seek blessings. In a video from the satsang, Chahatt Khanna was seen breaking down into tears, and Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen distributing prasad to all the devotees.

Bollywood celebrities at Guruji's Mahasatsang

Bollywood celebrities at Guruji's Mahasatsang.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one of the videos, Bhumi, dressed in a purple traditional suit, was seen performing the aarti. The actor also appeared fully immersed in the satsang, sitting with her hands folded in prayer.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Chahatt was seen breaking down in tears as she sat with her eyes closed and hands folded, praying to Guruji. Another video showed Neil serving prasad to devotees seated at the gathering.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Mahasatsang was attended by several other well-known personalities, including Bhushan Kumar, Himesh Reshammiya, Celina Jaitly, Guneet Monga, Lalit Pandit, Rohan Gandotra, Sonnalli Seygall, Sahil Salathia, Pooja Chopra, Raai Laxmi, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Siddharth Sibal, Sargam Singh, Rashmi Aarya, Rishabh Sawhney and Mozez Singh, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mahasatsang was attended by several other well-known personalities, including Bhushan Kumar, Himesh Reshammiya, Celina Jaitly, Guneet Monga, Lalit Pandit, Rohan Gandotra, Sonnalli Seygall, Sahil Salathia, Pooja Chopra, Raai Laxmi, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Siddharth Sibal, Sargam Singh, Rashmi Aarya, Rishabh Sawhney and Mozez Singh, among others. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The annual Mahasatsang was held at ITC Maratha in Mumbai and brought thousands of devotees together in the presence of Gurupriya Navdeep Singh Gaurav, Guruji's nephew. Following the kirtan and bhajans, devotees shared their personal experiences, stories of faith and gratitude, and accounts of how Guruji's teachings and blessings had transformed their lives.

Who is Guruji Chattarpur Wale?

Guruji Chattarpur Wale, also known as Dugri Wale Guruji or Shukrana Guruji, is believed by many of his followers to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Born on July 7, 1952, in the village of Dugri in Punjab, his name was Nirmal Singh Ji Maharaj. Over the years, he gained a devoted following, including several Bollywood celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini and members of the Kapoor family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several well-known personalities, including the late actor Rishi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, have hosted Guruji's satsangs at their homes. Jacqueline has also visited the Shiv Temple founded by Guruji in Delhi.

About Bhumi Pednekar and Neil Nitin Mukesh's recent work

Neil was last seen in the film Khalifa: The Ruler. The Malayalam film also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mavika Sharma and Sanju Sivram in key roles. It received mixed reviews from critics. Neil is yet to announce his next project.

Bhumi, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Daldal. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the psychological crime thriller is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. It also features Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.