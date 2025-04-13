Ram Kapoor fought with a guy who was troubling me on Bade Achche Lagte Hain set, says Chahatt Khanna

Actor Chahatt Khanna became a household name after she starred in the hit TV serial Bade Achche Lagte Hain. In the show she played Sakshi Tanwar's younger sister. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actor opened up about the relationships she formed with the cast of the show. She mentioned that she became co-star Ram Kapoor's fan after he stood up for her and helped her on set. (Also read: Chahatt Khanna says ‘people didn’t want to work with her' after her divorces: ‘Aapka naam bad light mein hain toh…’) Chahatt Khanna opened up about on set atmosphere at Bade Achche Lagte Hain.

What Chahatt said about Ram Kapoor

During the interaction, Chahatt said about Ram, “Ram Kapoor is also very nice and has been very supportive. I remember once, someone had come on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He was troubling me. Ram usse ladkar aya tha (He fought with him). Uske baad se (From that day) I became a fan of him. He’s always been very supportive, especially towards women."

‘Sakshi has always been like my sister’

Talking about her bond with Sakshi, Chahatt said, “Sakshi has always been like my sister, like my elder sister. Bohot pyaari hain woh (she’s very sweet), she is a very nice person and even today when I see her she is exactly the same even today. If I ever fel that comfort of sisterhood, I felt it with Sakshi. She’s one of the nicest people I’ve worked with.”

Chahatt started her acting journey in television with the popular show Hero – Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai. She then went on to star in shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Kaajjal. Apart from Bade Achche Lagte Hain, Chahatt was also seen in Qubool Hai. She has also featured in Akshay Kumar’s Thank You, Irrfan Khan and Juhi Chawla’s 7½ Phere: More Than a Wedding among others.