Chahatt Khanna says ‘people didn’t want to work with her' after her divorces: ‘Aapka naam bad light mein hain toh…’

Chahatt Khanna talks about her difficult divorce

Chahatt said that divorces and separations are never easy, especially when one has children, and added, "My second separation was very difficult. My one daughter stays with Farhan and one stays with me, and we are on decent terms. We speak to each other for the kids because they are our responsibility. Any kind of divorce is painful. It's not easy. Plus, if you are a known person, it becomes difficult to face others. There were a lot of times when I didn't want to go and face people because I knew they'd judge me. I haven't taken any alimony from either of my husbands. But people comment that I am a gold digger. I was like, where is the gold? People message me and DM me, saying that I am living on alimony. This is also a taboo."

Chahatt Khanna claims people refused to work with her

She further spoke about the stigma surrounding divorce in the industry and said, "Many people didn't want to work with me. Aapka naam bad light mein hain toh a lot of people don't want to associate with you. Aapke personal affairs itne media mein hain toh logon ko aapke saath kaam nahi karna hai (If your name is in a bad light, a lot of people don’t want to associate with you. If your personal affairs are all over the media, people don’t want to work with you). A-list production houses will not work with you. People at the manager level told me to my face that they want to skip it out because of the things in the press and media."

Chahatt Khanna's personal life

Chahatt met businessman Bharat Narsinghani when she was 16. The couple dated for six years before getting married in December 2006. However, four months later, they parted ways, with the actor alleging that Narsinghani and his family had physically and emotionally abused her.

In 2013, Chahatt married Farhan Mirza, the son of Bollywood writer Shahrukh Mirza. However, five years later, in 2018, Chahatt filed for divorce, citing sexual and mental harassment. They share two children from their marriage.