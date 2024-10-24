Chahatt Khanna says she was brainwashed into converting to Islam by ex Farhan Mirza: Was told 'don't worship your God'

TV actor Chahatt Khanna, best known for her roles in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai, has said that she was 'brainwashed' into a religious conversion by ex-husband Farhan Mirza, but she is 'thankful' that she has now returned to her roots. (Also read: Chahatt Khanna says Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to her in Tihar jail) Chahatt Khanna was married to Farhan Mirza from 2013-18

Chahatt Khanna on converting to Islam

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Chahatt opened up on growing up in a spiritual and religiously-inclined household only to convert after marriage to Farhan Mirza, son of screenwriter Shahrukh Mirza. However, the actor added that she was confused after her marriage and divorce, saying that she was 'thankful' to return to her roots now. When asked if she was brainwashed into converting, Chahatt said, "Yes, in a way, yeah, I would say that. But I don't know for their good or my good, but that is why I said, thankfully, I am back home.''

The actor said that she was warned by many people not to convert and had to face many restrictions after she did. ''A lot of people did not want me to convert but I did because I wanted to do nikaah. Not that I was forced to convert but I did. And after that I was definitely told 'Don't worship your god, probably that is not the correct way, this is the correct way' and I being a lost child followed that way. I think it was fine; it was not that bad. But then, I am happy, I am in a much happier space, I have more wisdom, I know what I am doing. I know what is correct and what is not, and I am living a very conscious life,'' said Chahatt.

Who is Chahatt Khanna?

Chahatt Khanna began her showbiz career at 16 with a chocolate ad in 2002. The same year, she made her acting debut with the TV show Sachi Baat Sabhi Jag Jane. She has worked in movies like Thank You and Prassthanam. In 2006, she married businessman Bharat Narsinghani but divorced the following year, accusing him and his family of physical and emotional abuse. In 2013, Chahatt married Farhan Mirza. However, in 2018, she filed for divorce in 2018 citing sexual and mental harassment.