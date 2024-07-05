I am an actor with brains, says actor Chahatt Khanna

Actor Chahatt Khanna says that the year is turning out to be a good one for her. She’s making her OTT debut with a series and a web film — both slated to stream later this year. Actor Chahatt Khanna

“I always wanted to do OTT and I know it’s a medium with the brightest future. I couldn’t resonate with the projects I was offered earlier. I am an actor with brains. I have always asked questions and thought it over before saying yes to work. I am okay with being called selective or choosy because until I have something reasonable to offer to my audience, I don’t accept it,” says Khanna on her work visit to Lucknow.

The Yaatris (2023) actor has also been busy with her social media engagements. “I have been balancing both acting and social media for the last few years. Money wise, the latter is more feasible, but once an actor, always an actor. I have a luxury to say no to stories or roles that I feel are heading for a dead end. That’s why I forayed into OTT a bit late,” she says.

Khanna was last seen on TV in 2014-15. “Qubool Hai (2012-16) was my last show. It’s not that I didn’t want to explore TV more, but kuchh achcha mila hi nahin. Then, I was busy with my daughters and looking after my business. I was taking work that didn’t require me to be away from home for over a week,” says the actor.

Khanna is shooting for an OTT series currently. “I play a cop in this tentatively titled show Pati Patni aur Kaand. It’s my first web series. I have shot my part and hopefully, it will be out soon. Then I have completed a digital film as well, which will release later this year,” she ends.