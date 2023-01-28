Chahatt Khanna says Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to her in Tihar jail, told actor her husband was 'not the right man'

TV actor Chahatt Khanna has claimed that she was trapped into visiting alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail, where he went down on his knees and proposed marriage to her. When she informed him that she was married, and had two kids, she was told that her husband was not the right man for her. Chahatt said in a new interview that at the time, she did know it was Sukesh, who was proposing to her, but thought she was meeting the ‘owner of a popular south Indian TV channel', who was the late J Jayalalithaa's nephew. (Also read: Chahatt Khanna reveals why she shamed Uorfi Javed's outfit)

Investigations are going on in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who have also been questioned in relation with the case. Earlier this month, Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourned arguments in the alleged money laundering case and the matter will be next heard in court on February 15.

Talking about her meeting with Sukesh, Chahatt told ETimes that the man was dressed fancily wearing a gold chain to go with his fancy shirt and introduced himself as the owner of a popular south Indian TV channel, and J Jayalalithaa's nephew. “He said he was a fan of mine and had watched my TV show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and wanted to meet me. I was frantic and told him, ‘Why would you call me here? I have left my six-month-old baby at home and have come here thinking it’s an event.’ Then, before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me.”

She added, "I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying.”

Chahatt also told the daily that it was not before ED summoned her in the alleged extortion case involving Sukesh – a little more than a year ago – that she realised she had met Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Tihar jail, not the nephew of J Jayalalithaa.

