Chahatt Khanna reveals why she slammed Uorfi Javed's outfit: 'Was getting tough to tolerate this nonsense'

A few days back, television actor Chahatt Khanna shamed social media celebrity Uorfi Javed for her dressing style. Uorfi reacted to her comment strongly and called Chahatt ‘jealous' and accused her of ‘buying Instagram followers’. Now in a new interview, Chahatt said that it was tough for her to tolerate Uorfi's ‘nonsense’. Also Read: Chahatt Khanna shames Uorfi Javed for her outfit, she brings up her two divorces: 'I am not living off my ex's alimony'

Uorfi was seen on Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant who got eliminated from that season. Uorfi has over 3 million followers on Instagram and she often makes appearances in her DIY outfits. Chahatt is a television actor who has acted in shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Qubool Hai, Kumkum, and many more.

In a new interview with ETimes, when Chahatt was asked why she called out Uorfi on Instagram, she said, “Nothing actually happened, just that it was getting really tough to tolerate this nonsense happening for months on social media. So I finally spoke about it, and she replied in her level of class."

It all started on Saturday when Chahatt shared a picture of Uorfi and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It's easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.”

When Chahatt's comment reached Uorfi, she retaliated, “At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you're just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?”

She also shared a picture of Chahatt in which she showed off her bare back and wrote, “So you're allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see ? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother they have. Sh*t,” she wrote. Uorfi also wrote, “At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex-husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain't coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol.”

