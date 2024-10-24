Bollywood's Nushrratt Bharuccha gifts herself Range Rover worth 2 crore this Diwali. Watch

Nushrratt's Diwali treat

It seems Nushrratt began her festive season on an auspicious note, seeking blessings amidst the festive atmosphere.

Several videos of the actor cruising through Mumbai in her black Range Rover Sport have emerged on social media. The actor has splurged on the luxurious ride, which comes with a price tag of around ₹2 crore.

In the videos, the actor is seen visiting the temple with her mother by her side. She visited the temple to seek blessings. In another video, she was seen helping and giving money to an elderly woman outside the temple, who in return, was seen blessing her.

In another clip, the actor was seen thanking the paparazzi when they congratulated her on her Diwali gift. “Thank you everyone, and yes hope there is more to come for me, and a hit film soon, which is the most important,” she is seen quipping in the video.

For the outing, the actor opted for Indian ethnic wear and looked sweet in a red flowy suit.

Nushrratt’s work file

The actor made her acting debut with Jai Santoshi Maa back in 2006. She rose to fame with the success of Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). She has since worked in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhori, Dream Girl, Chhalaang, and many more. She was last seen in the thriller, Akelli, which was released in 2023. It is believed that she is working on the sequel of Chhori at the moment.