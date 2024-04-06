Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts massive shoe collection in new pics, videos; fans are shocked. Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha took fans by surprise as she gave a peek inside her 'shoe factory'. The actor shared pictures and videos of her cleaning day at home as she posed with her countless shoes of all kinds. She was joined by her team as they organised the actor's closet. Also read | Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts horrific experience in Israel: ‘We woke up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off’ You have no idea how many shoes Nushrratt Bharuccha owns.

How many shoes are too many shoes?

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, the actor posted a video along with some pictures from her 'cleaning day'. An array of footwear – from sandals, flip flops, heels, sneakers – was seen in the photos and videos.

Nushrratt was also seen posing with her footwear, and with one picture, she wrote, “Nush and her shoe factory.” Her massive shoe collection left fans in awe. One commented on an Instagram post, "Wow." Another dropped a bunch of face screaming in fear emojis.

Nushrratt on return from Israel amid Hamas attack

Last year, Nushrratt Bharuccha made headlines after she was stranded in Israel when Hamas attacked Israel. The actor, who was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival, returned to Mumbai on 8 October, and went on to say that she was fine and safe in a video she shared soon after.

She also thanked the government of India and the Israeli embassy for helping her get home safely. In the video shared on Instagram, Nushrratt had said, "I also want to take a moment and extend my prayers and wishes to the people still stuck in the war and I really hope for peace very soon."

Nushrratt Bharuccha's projects

The actor made her acting debut with Jai Santoshi Maa (2006), but rose to fame with the success of Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). She has since worked in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhori, Dream Girl, Chhalaang, and many more. She was last seen in the thriller, Akelli, which was released in 2023.

