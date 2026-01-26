Border 2 director says those who trolled Varun Dhawan should 'submit apology letters': Admit you were wrong | Exclusive

In the run-up to the release of Border 2, Varun Dhawan was subject to a series of memes and harsh comments online. The actor’s facial expressions and smile were criticised and scrutinised, often to comedic effect. The script has turned around with Varun getting both applause and acclaim for his performance in the film. And director Anurag Singh feels the trolls owe Varun an apology. Varun Dhawan plays Param Vir Chakra Col Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in Border 2.

‘Negativity has become the default mode’ Border 2 has opened spectacularly at the box office, minting ₹167 crore worldwide in its first three days. When asked if this victory is sweeter given the negativity the film faced prior to release, director Anurag Singh tells Hindustan Times, “I think this has become a default mode on social media and for us as people that negativity tracks more. Jisko aur kuch nahi bolna wo sochta hai negative bol deta hoon, social media pe likes aa jayenge (Whoever has nothing to say just says something negative to get followers on social media). There should be criticism. In the field we are in, we are more open to criticism than others, as we are always in the spotlight, especially actors. There is more scrutiny and conversations around that. People write negative things, say bad things, and get traction and followers. I don’t know when this change happened, but saying good things became tougher and saying bad things became easier.”

Trolls owe Varun an apology Talking specifically about the trolling Varun faced before the release, Anurag says, “But if you are saying bad things, once you like it, say that too, which is what is happening.” Taking a tongue-in-cheek jibe at the trolls, the filmmaker adds, “Ab maafi ki application submit kar rahe hain to acha hi hai (If you are submitting apology letters, it is good). Like I said, if you criticised it and unnecessarily done so, once you like it, you should say sorry and admit it was wrong.”

Anurag reiterates that criticism is welcome, particularly in a creative field, but it crosses a line when comments get personal. “Actors put themselves out there. They come in front of the camera and do 50 things, out of which 10 people might not like, which is ok. You can’t be liked every time. But when it gets personal, it affects a person,” he adds.

Bhushan Kumar, the film’s producer, adds that such trolling does affect the team of any film, but is happy that the final cut of Border 2 has been able to rise above that. “We do so many films, so we have to get used to all this. It’s not like this will end soon. But whoever faces that attack directly does get affected. People do negativity because it gets you more views, which is why this trend is on social media. But I am happy this has left our film because ab kaam bol raha hai (the work is talking),” he says.