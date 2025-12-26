Border 2 is a tribute to ‘real heroes who wear the uniform’, says Ahan Shetty

The first teaser trailer of Border 2, the heavily anticipated sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic war drama Border, was released a few days ago. The film, which brings back Sunny Deol, also stars a new crop of actors, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. In a new statement to news agency ANI, Ahan has shared that the film is not just an action film but a ‘tribute’ to men in uniform. Ahan Shetty in a still from Border 2.(Photo: Instagram)

What Ahan Shetty said about Border 2

Ahan said, “Anurag Singh understands that authenticity cannot be manufactured; it has to be earned, and he made it clear Border 2 would be forged with military precision, not typical action conventions. He constantly pushed me to inhabit a mindset rather than just execute sequences. I had to understand what my character was carrying into every moment,the weight of his training, the responsibility to his team, and the knowledge that every decision has life-or-death consequences.”

He went on to add, “We weren't just making an action film, we were creating a tribute to service, where every frame honoured the real heroes who wear the uniform.”

About Border 2

The teaser was released on 16 December, the 44th Vijay Diwas, which marks the Indian Army’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. It opens with visuals of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, with Sunny Deol's voice daring Pakistan to infiltrate India. We see the heroes - Varun, Diljit, and Ahan - standing guard at various frontiers. A montage of fights and moments from their personal lives follows. The tune of Hindustan Meri Jaan from the first film plays as the title flashes on the screen.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu, and Angad Singh. Border 2 releases in cinemas on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.