Border 2: Sunny Deol meets Param Vir Chakra hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon’s family, shares heartfelt note

Sunny Deol recently met the family of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, whose bravery is portrayed in the film Border 2 by Diljit Dosanjh. Sharing a photo on Instagram, the actor wrote a heartfelt note, describing the meeting as “warm and memorable” and praising the courage and legacy of Sekhon and his family.
Sunny Deol meets family of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon
Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol posted a photo with Sekhon’s family and wrote, “It was a privilege to meet the family of our hero Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, being portrayed by @diljitdosanjh, whose true story of unmatched bravery you will see in the film. Meeting his family was so warm and memorable. #Border2 is a salute to all soldiers and their families who carry their legacy with quiet courage.”
More about Border 2
Directed and co‑written by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to Border, the iconic 1997 war film directed by J.P. Dutta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T‑Series Films and J.P. Films, the movie expands the scale of the original, showing a multi‑front war narrative involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.
Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India‑Pakistan war, the film features Sunny Deol as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, a commanding officer and mentor to young soldiers played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana play pivotal roles. According to Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned ₹95.75 crore worldwide to date, marking strong commercial performance and reinforcing audience enthusiasm for patriotic war dramas.
