Border 2: Sunny Deol meets Param Vir Chakra hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon’s family, shares heartfelt note

Sunny Deol recently met the family of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, whose bravery is portrayed in the film Border 2 by Diljit Dosanjh. Sharing a photo on Instagram, the actor wrote a heartfelt note, describing the meeting as “warm and memorable” and praising the courage and legacy of Sekhon and his family.

Sunny Deol meets family of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol posted a photo with Sekhon’s family and wrote, “It was a privilege to meet the family of our hero Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, being portrayed by @diljitdosanjh, whose true story of unmatched bravery you will see in the film. Meeting his family was so warm and memorable. #Border2 is a salute to all soldiers and their families who carry their legacy with quiet courage.”