Celina Jaitly says she ‘begged’ Austrian husband Peter Haag for amicable separation; Lara Dutta is ‘witness’ to her dedication to family

Actor Celina Jaitly has been vocal on social media about her issues with her estranged husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag. Since the couple separated, she has detailed her ordeal, alleging domestic violence against her husband in their divorce case. In her most recent post, the actor shared pictures of her children and wrote that she ‘begged’ for an amicable separation from her husband but was denied it. She also called Lara Dutta and Dimpy Ganguli, among others, as witnesses to her dedication to her family.

Celina Jaitly says she ‘begged’ Peter Haag for amicable separation

Actor Celina Jaitly married Austrian businessman Peter Haag in 2010.

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Celina looked back on the year that had passed since she had arrived in Mumbai after separating from Peter. “1 year ago, on 12th Oct, I arrived in Mumbai with a ticket booked on a credit card & 1 suitcase: files, my late ma’s saree & heartbreak. Most difficult decision of my life! In early Sept 2025, I was driven to the post office for what I believed was our 15th wedding anniversary gift. It was a divorce notice.”

She stated that when she asked for an amicable separation, she was asked to work as a cleaner to afford legal fees. “At our first hearing..The judge gave us until Nov to work towards an amicable separation. I begged my husband: “I promise I will not tell the court about ur abuse & trauma. Let us separate amicably for the children… For my brother… how will I pay for litigation?” “Speak to my lawyers.” I was told to work as a cleaner if I ran short of legal fees. 15 years of marriage & 4 children. Was this the same man?” wrote Celina.

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Was told she couldn’t leave Austria

{{^usCountry}} Celina also claims that she was told she couldn’t leave Austria if she wanted access to their children. “Next day, a legal notice claimed all my premarital assets. I was told I could not leave Austria after divorce if I wanted access to my children. I had no access to our Austrian accounts & discovered efforts to sell my premarital assets in India,” she detailed, adding, “My brother’s situation weighed heavily too. Under constant surveillance, my scolding the children for silly things started being recorded to portray me as mentally unsound, incapable mother. How could I bring my children into uncertainty in India, barred from my own home?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celina also claims that she was told she couldn’t leave Austria if she wanted access to their children. “Next day, a legal notice claimed all my premarital assets. I was told I could not leave Austria after divorce if I wanted access to my children. I had no access to our Austrian accounts & discovered efforts to sell my premarital assets in India,” she detailed, adding, “My brother’s situation weighed heavily too. Under constant surveillance, my scolding the children for silly things started being recorded to portray me as mentally unsound, incapable mother. How could I bring my children into uncertainty in India, barred from my own home?” {{/usCountry}}

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“With my Austrian neighbours’ help, I left at 1 a.m. I spent a week in a hotel, speaking to my children on Zoom & phone calls. The day I went to court to reclaim my premarital assets, all contact was severed. One twin messaged that their father was screaming that I had abandoned them. A year later, efforts continue to take away my joint custody. My children being brainwashed alienated & moved continuously through Austrian jurisdictions,” she claimed about her children.

Calls Lara Dutta, Dimpy Ganguli her witness

Celina reinstated her love for her children, claiming, “My witnesses include former UN chief global issues, Lara Dutta, a constant visitor in UAE our children a month apart; my Dubai neighbours TV star Dimpy Ganguly; the German head of the parent-teacher group GISS, Canadian Pakistani pediatrician; my British gynaecologist & neighbour; Austrian doctors & all my village neighbours. They stand witness for my motherhood & dedication to my family & children.”

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She ended her note with, “Yet I await justice. This is the story of a mother who continues to fight…” The picture Celina posted shows her with her older twins, Winston and Viraaj, who were born in 2012, and her younger son, Arthur, born in 2017. Arthur’s twin, Shamsher, died after birth due to a heart condition. Celina and Peter married in Hyderabad in 2010. The actor filed for divorce in a Mumbai court in November 2025.