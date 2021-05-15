Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Daisy Shah slams a troll for attacking her Eid post: 'Go spread your cheap thoughts somewhere else'
Daisy Shah poses for a portrait.
Daisy Shah poses for a portrait.
bollywood

Daisy Shah slams a troll for attacking her Eid post: 'Go spread your cheap thoughts somewhere else'

  • A troll attacked actor Daisy Shah for sharing Eid wishes and told her to 'take care of her own religion'. She responded with a message of communal harmony, slamming the troll's 'cheap thoughts'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 08:06 AM IST

Actor Daisy Shah has responded to a troll who attacked her for posting an Eid message on social media on Friday. Daisy wrote that she was raised to respect all religions.

In her post, she had shared pictures of herself in traditional attire, and had written, "Eid Mubarak May the gift of Faith, The blessing of Hope, N Peace & Love of Allah always be with us."

The troll wrote in the comments section that she should focus on her own religion. Daisy responded, "@koushikduttaroy2 mere parents ne mujhe har dharm ki izzat karna sikhaya hai. Shayad aap sikhna bhool gaye honge apne bachpan mei. Kripya apni ghatiya soch ka gyaan kahin aur jaake baatiye (My parents have taught me to respect all religions. Perhaps you forgot to learn that in your childhood. Kindly spread your cheap thinking somewhere else)."

A screenshot of Daisy's response.
A screenshot of Daisy's response.


Many fans supported Daisy and praised her response. One wrote, "nice mam big respect." Another one commented, "nailed it." One fan commented, "@shahdaisy Sahi Bole Aap main aapki Baat se puri tarah se Sehmat hoon Once again Eid Mubarak Aapko aur aapke parivar ko (You said the right thing, I totally agree with you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family)." One fan also reminded the troll about being Indian first. "pehle Hindustani h sb bhaijaan (We are all Indian first)!"

Also read: When Madhuri Dixit opened up about her independent life in the US after marriage

Having appeared in Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho (2014), she has not worked in many Hindi films. Talking about it, she told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I’m not somebody who thinks, ‘Oh this actor is doing 10 films, I should also buck up’. I don’t want to work on every project that comes to me, I’m selective within my reach. I’m in my exploring phase and can’t categorise myself into any kind of role. I haven’t played many different characters where I can say I want to do this role or that role. I’m still figuring that out." Daisy was most recently seen in Salman's 2018 film, Race 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
daisy shah daisy shah style eid al-fitr eid ul fitr + 2 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan and Disha Patani from Radhe's Zoom Zoom song.
Salman Khan and Disha Patani from Radhe's Zoom Zoom song.
bollywood

Salman saves Disha from falling after she loses balance while filming Zoom Zoom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Salman Khan and Disha Patani starred together in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A video of the stars shooting for the movie's song Zoom Zoom has been shared.
READ FULL STORY
Madhuri Dixit moved to the US after she married Dr Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit moved to the US after she married Dr Shriram Nene.
bollywood

When Madhuri Dixit opened up about her independent life in the US after marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit married Dr Sriram Nene and shifted to the US in 1999. The actor returned to India a few years ago and has starred in a few movies since.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.