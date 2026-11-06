Delhi HC asks Doosra makers to add disclaimer, give 2 crore bank guarantee in Sourav Ganguly case

There is a new development in Sourav Ganguly's legal battle over the film Doosra. As per PTI, the Delhi High Court has asked the film's makers to add a disclaimer and give ₹2 crore bank guarantee on Sourav’s plea over personality rights violations. The cricketer had accused the makers of commercially exploiting his identity, personality and iconic moments from his cricketing career without his permission.

Sourav Ganguly had accused makers of Doosra of commercially exploiting his identity.

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The dispute also involves film production and distribution company Luv Films, which had acquired the rights to make an authorised biopic on Ganguly, titled Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Why did Sourav Ganguly approach the Delhi High Court?

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The controversy began ahead of the theatrical release of Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle on October 23. Ganguly and Luv Films LLP filed a lawsuit against the film's makers, alleging that it used elements of the former cricketer's identity and career without authorisation. Luv Films also argued that the film interfered with the rights granted to it under its agreement to make an authorised biographical film on the cricketer.

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{{^usCountry}} The former cricketer's legal team particularly objected to the film's portrayal of India's historic 2002 NatWest Series final against England at Lord's. Sourav's shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony, after India defeated England to win the final, remains one of the most iconic moments of his cricketing career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former cricketer's legal team particularly objected to the film's portrayal of India's historic 2002 NatWest Series final against England at Lord's. Sourav's shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony, after India defeated England to win the final, remains one of the most iconic moments of his cricketing career. {{/usCountry}}

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According to cricketer's counsel, the second half of Doosra heavily focuses on the NatWest Series final and uses moments associated with the former cricketer to promote the film.

What did the makers of Doosra say in their defence?

The makers have maintained that Doosra is not a biopic on Ganguly but a fictional story about a middle-class girl from Rajasthan who finds inspiration in the cricketer's achievements. Their legal team also argued that they had obtained the necessary permissions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to use footage from the 2002 NatWest Series. They further contended that Ganguly's personality rights do not give him ownership of cricket match footage.

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What has the Delhi High Court said?

In earlier hearings, the Delhi High Court declined Ganguly's request to stop the theatrical release of Doosra. However, it sought a response from the filmmakers and directed them to arrange a screening of the film so that the court could examine the objections.

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During the October 29 hearing, the court asked Ganguly to identify the specific portions of Doosra that allegedly infringed his personality rights, along with the reasons for his objections. The court also sought details of the disputed scenes, including their timestamps, to examine the allegations.