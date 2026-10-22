Delhi HC refuses to stay the release of the film Doosra on Sourav Ganguly’s plea alleging personality rights violation

Sourav Ganguly has moved to court to stay the release of the upcoming film Doosra on October 23. He filed the case over a violation of his 'personality rights'. As per the latest update from Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the film Doosra in a suit field by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly's plea had alleged unauthorised commercial use of his personality. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_18_2026_000153B) (PTI)

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Starring Plabita Borthakur as Tara, the film uses a landmark moment in cricket to explore a much more personal struggle for freedom.

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Justice Dinesh Bhatt made it clear that he has not stopped the release of the film in theatres. "I have said no stay, so the film can go on," Justice Bhatt said as per the report. The case will be heard again tomorrow, October 23.

What did the suit say?

Sourav Ganguly and film production house Luv Films LLP had approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain the release of the film citing exploitation of the former's live events, particularly his captaincy in the NatWest cricket series final and his shirtless celebration at Lord's. They alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation of his personality rights and infringement of the production house’s exclusive contractual rights over his proposed biopic.

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{{^usCountry}} Ganguly and Luv Films have sought an injunction against the film’s theatrical, digital and other releases, as well as the circulation of promotional material allegedly using Ganguly’s name, image, likeness and iconic cricketing moments without authorisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ganguly and Luv Films have sought an injunction against the film’s theatrical, digital and other releases, as well as the circulation of promotional material allegedly using Ganguly’s name, image, likeness and iconic cricketing moments without authorisation. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the suit, Ganguly entered into an agreement with Luv Films on August 5, 2021, granting the production house exclusive rights to develop, produce and commercially exploit audiovisual content, including a biographical film based on his life and cricketing career.

The suit states that Luv Films has made substantial investments in the authorised biopic, titled Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story, which is scheduled for release on May 14, 2027.

It adds that the trailer and promotional campaign for Doosra, launched on October 12, prominently refer to Ganguly’s leadership of the Indian cricket team and its historic victory in the 2002 NatWest Series final at Lord’s. This includes his shirtless celebration on the Lord’s balcony.

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They contend that these references are being used to generate commercial interest by capitalising on Ganguly’s identity and reputation, potentially creating an impression that he is associated with or has endorsed the film. It also cited an interview in which Doosra director Abhinay Deo discussed how the 2002 NatWest final and milestones in Ganguly’s career influenced the film’s fictional character, Tara.

The defense for the case

However, the counsel appearing for the movie makers said that it is not a biopic on Ganguly. The Court was told that the story is of a girl from Rajasthan who draws inspiration from Ganguly.

The counsel added that a licence for use of footage of NatWest series was taken from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and that the player [Ganguly] has no right over such footage.

What is Doosra about?

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Set against the backdrop of India's famous 2002 NatWest Series victory over England, Doosra takes the image of Sourav Ganguly celebrating at Lord’s and gives it a different meaning. The film follows Tara, a young girl who struggles to fit into her conservative household and begins questioning the expectations placed on her. When she watches his defiant celebration on television, his refusal to conform inspires her to find the courage to challenge the rules governing her own life, even if it means facing the consequences.

Doosra is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer. The story and screenplay are written by Agnello Oswin Dias, while Ram Sampat has composed the original score. The film stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani. The film releases on October 23.

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(via inputs from Bar and Bench)