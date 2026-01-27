Dharmendra deserved Padma Vibhushan earlier, feels director Anil Sharma: ‘He could have accepted it himself’

Taking to his X account, Anil shared a picture of Dharmendra and said, “Heartfelt congratulations to every admirer of @aapkadharam ji on his #PadmaVibhushan. One only wishes this honour had come earlier, when he could have accepted it himself… the joy would have been immeasurable.”

The list of Padma Awards recipients for 2026 was announced on the eve of Republic Day. Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. He died on November 24, 2025. Director Anil Sharma, who collaborated with the star on several major films like Hukumat and Apne, has reacted to the recognition and opined that he deserved it much earlier, when he was alive. (Also read: Hema Malini says she is ‘so proud’ as Dharmendra gets Padma Vibhushan honour posthumously )

He went on to add, “Yet the truth remains… some legacies rise above awards. The love, respect, and admiration Dharam ji received from generations is far greater than any title , medal or any award.”

About Dharmendra's career Dharmendra began his film career with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 at the age of 24. Over the next few years, he appeared in supporting roles in hits like Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Kaajal. But it was the 1965 war film Haqeeqat that turned him into a box office draw. He went to establish himself as a leading star with films like Anupama, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Loafer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer.

About Dharmendra’s death Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89 years old. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a month earlier after a health scare and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25. Several Bollywood stars offered their condolences and remembered his iconic presence in Indian cinema.

His final screen appearance was in Ikkis, which was released in theatres on January 1.