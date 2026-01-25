Dharmendra awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Dharmendra has been posthumously awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan. Actor Dharmendra has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan at the Padma Awards 2026. (PTI File)

About Dharmendra's career Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol began his film career with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 at the age of 24. Over the next few years, he appeared in supporting roles in hits like Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Kaajal. But it was the 1965 war film Haqeeqat that turned him into a box office draw.

He went to establish himself as a leading star with films like Anupama, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Loafer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer. He ruled the roost from the 1960s to the 80s in films like Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, and more. His final screen appearance was in Ikkis, which was released in theatres earlier this year.

About Dharmendra’s death Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89 years old. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the month after a health scare, and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25.

His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol organised a prayer meet in Mumbai on November 27, which was attended by several prominent names from the industry, including Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. However, Hema Malini and Esha Deol did not attend the event. Later, it was revealed that Hema Malini and her daughters had organised a separate prayer meet at her Mumbai residence on the same day.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and had four children with her, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. In 1980, he married Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.