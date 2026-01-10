'I wish he had been there to watch the film': Jaideep Ahlawat on Dharmendra's absence in after Ikkis
Before the passing of the legendary Dharmendra last year, actor Jaideep Ahlawat had the unique opportunity to share the screen with him in Ikkis, which turned out to be Dharmendra's final film appearance. The experience of working alongside such an icon remains deeply special for Jaideep, and in a recent interview, he opened up about what it was like to collaborate with the veteran actor.
Jaideep ponders on Dharmendra's absence
In a heartfelt conversation with TOI, Jaideep shared his sentiments following Dharmendra's passing: "The whole country, all cinema lovers, felt a void. I definitely felt that absence while promoting Ikkis. I wish he had been there with us, to watch the film and witness his own work. He should have been part of those moments. But, well, it's destiny. There's nothing one can do about it."
Talking about his experience working with Dharmendra, Jaideep expressed deep gratitude, saying, "You feel incredibly lucky to be part of a project with such a legend. I had an amazing time working with him. The most beautiful thing is, despite his legendary status, he never made you feel like you were working with a superstar. He treated everyone like family. He was always cracking jokes, telling beautiful poems, and sharing stories that made the set feel alive."
Jaideep Ahlawat recalled that he shared the most screen time with Dharmendra during the filming of Ikkis. Every time Dharmendra walked onto set, his positive energy lit up the room, making everyone feel comfortable and at ease. Jaideep fondly remembered a particular moment when Dharmendra placed his hand on his cheek and playfully said, "Kinna sona munda hai" (You’re such a handsome guy). For Jaideep, this gesture from the iconic actor meant more than any external praise.
About Ikkis
Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis is a tribute to the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, whose courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak War has become legendary. The film stars Agastya Nanda as Arun, alongside Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and, of course, Dharmendra, whose performance adds immense emotional depth to the film.
