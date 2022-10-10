Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra shares pic from Sholay, calls Amitabh Bachchan 'most talented actor' as he sends wishes for his film Uunchai

Dharmendra shares pic from Sholay, calls Amitabh Bachchan 'most talented actor' as he sends wishes for his film Uunchai

bollywood
Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:13 PM IST

Dharmendra shared a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from Sholay on Monday. He called Amitabh ‘the most talented actor’ and extended best wishes for his upcoming film Uunchai.

Dharmendra with Amitabh Bachchan from Sholay.&nbsp;
Dharmendra with Amitabh Bachchan from Sholay. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Dharmendra shared a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from their 1975 film Sholay on Monday. He took to social media and shared a scene from Sholay and extended his best wishes for Amitabh's new film Uunchai. In the picture, he wore a T-shirt with denim jacket and blue jeans, while Amitabh wore a red T-shirt with blue jeans. Both of them can be seen sitting amidst rocks. In the movie Sholay, Amitabh essayed the character of Jai and Dharmendra played the role of Veeru. ( Also read: Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he turned down Sholay: ‘We can call it a human error or… )

Dharmendra shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Amit, love you. I got a news from Rajshri Productions that you are doing a film (Uunchai) with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best."

One person reacted to their photo, “When we can see both legends on one screen.” Another person wrote, “True bond of friendship.” A fan tweeted, “Veeru and Jai should come together for a movie soon. Will be a blessing to watch the duo. Wishing you the best of health and happiness sir." Their film Sholay is considered among the best Indian films of all time. It also starred Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Uunchai, which will be released on November 11. The film is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions. It also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika. The film is based on the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh and Anupam Kher.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan dharmendra
amitabh bachchan dharmendra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out