Dharmendra shares pic from Sholay, calls Amitabh Bachchan 'most talented actor' as he sends wishes for his film Uunchai

Dharmendra shared a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from their 1975 film Sholay on Monday. He took to social media and shared a scene from Sholay and extended his best wishes for Amitabh's new film Uunchai. In the picture, he wore a T-shirt with denim jacket and blue jeans, while Amitabh wore a red T-shirt with blue jeans. Both of them can be seen sitting amidst rocks. In the movie Sholay, Amitabh essayed the character of Jai and Dharmendra played the role of Veeru. ( Also read: Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he turned down Sholay: ‘We can call it a human error or… )

Dharmendra shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Amit, love you. I got a news from Rajshri Productions that you are doing a film (Uunchai) with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best."

Amit , love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great 👍 . Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best 🙏. pic.twitter.com/Yg5wIEQaqM — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 10, 2022

One person reacted to their photo, “When we can see both legends on one screen.” Another person wrote, “True bond of friendship.” A fan tweeted, “Veeru and Jai should come together for a movie soon. Will be a blessing to watch the duo. Wishing you the best of health and happiness sir." Their film Sholay is considered among the best Indian films of all time. It also starred Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Uunchai, which will be released on November 11. The film is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions. It also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika. The film is based on the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh and Anupam Kher.

