Dhurandhar 2 earns ₹200 crore even before a single show is screened; beats Jawan, Animal day 1 with just advance booking
Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹200 crore through just advance bookings, leaving the box office openings of blockbusters like Jawan and Animal in the dust.
The highly anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on Thursday, March 19. On the eve of the release, the film will be screened in select paid preview shows, a culture that Bollywood is increasingly borrowing from the south. As the first show is about to begin in a few hours, the advance booking is in full swing, breaking records by the hour. In fact, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned over ₹200 crore at the box office even without a single show being screened.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking
The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, arrives with massive buzz. The first Dhurandhar was a critical and commercial success, minting ₹1300 crore worldwide. Naturally, the sequel is arriving with huge expectations. With hours to go for the paid previews, the film has sold almost a million tickets for the premiere, amassing ₹42.71 crore. Advance bookings for the opening day opened only this week, and the film has seen a breakneck pace in pre-sales, selling over 7 lakh tickets worth almost ₹30 crore. Advance bookings for the remainder of the opening weekend are also showing a promising trend.
Overseas, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is not affected by its non-release in the Gulf countries and Pakistan, grossing over $8 million for the weekend. It recently became the first Indian film to cross $5 million in pre-sales in North America and looks set to shatter box-office records in the US and Europe.
Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned a staggering ₹200 crore gross before a single show is even screened. Of this, an impressive ₹ 130 crore is for the opening day (including paid previews).
Dhurandhar 2 beats Bollywood's all-time opening record
The ₹130 crore that Dhurandhar 2 has already earned at the box office is a new record for Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan grossed ₹129 crore worldwide on its opening day in 2023. Dhurandhar 2 has beaten that mark with just advance bookings. The marks set by Pathaan ( ₹105 crore) and Animal ( ₹101 crore) are way behind.
Add spot bookings and the final-hour advance booking rush, and Dhurandhar 2 may be looking at a global opening day of ₹ 200+ crore. The film is almost certain to earn over ₹100 crore net in India on day 1, including paid previews.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in part 1, is expected to appear in a cameo. The spy thriller is slated to release on March 19. The first part is still playing in theatres three months after its December release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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