Dhurandhar 2 earns ₹200 crore even before a single show is screened; beats Jawan, Animal day 1 with just advance booking

The highly anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on Thursday, March 19. On the eve of the release, the film will be screened in select paid preview shows, a culture that Bollywood is increasingly borrowing from the south. As the first show is about to begin in a few hours, the advance booking is in full swing, breaking records by the hour. In fact, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned over ₹200 crore at the box office even without a single show being screened. Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees the return of Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, arrives with massive buzz. The first Dhurandhar was a critical and commercial success, minting ₹1300 crore worldwide. Naturally, the sequel is arriving with huge expectations. With hours to go for the paid previews, the film has sold almost a million tickets for the premiere, amassing ₹42.71 crore. Advance bookings for the opening day opened only this week, and the film has seen a breakneck pace in pre-sales, selling over 7 lakh tickets worth almost ₹30 crore. Advance bookings for the remainder of the opening weekend are also showing a promising trend.

Overseas, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is not affected by its non-release in the Gulf countries and Pakistan, grossing over $8 million for the weekend. It recently became the first Indian film to cross $5 million in pre-sales in North America and looks set to shatter box-office records in the US and Europe.

Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned a staggering ₹200 crore gross before a single show is even screened. Of this, an impressive ₹ 130 crore is for the opening day (including paid previews).

Dhurandhar 2 beats Bollywood's all-time opening record The ₹130 crore that Dhurandhar 2 has already earned at the box office is a new record for Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan grossed ₹129 crore worldwide on its opening day in 2023. Dhurandhar 2 has beaten that mark with just advance bookings. The marks set by Pathaan ( ₹105 crore) and Animal ( ₹101 crore) are way behind.

Add spot bookings and the final-hour advance booking rush, and Dhurandhar 2 may be looking at a global opening day of ₹ 200+ crore. The film is almost certain to earn over ₹100 crore net in India on day 1, including paid previews.