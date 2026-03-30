Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh film earns over ₹865 crore, surpasses Yash's KGF Chapter 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12: The Ranveer Singh film has been performing brilliantly in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned over ₹865 crore. Dhurandhar 2, a spy-action thriller, released in theatres on March 19. (Also read: Udaybir Sandhu says intense bathroom scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 left him sleepless for 3 nights) Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazhari in the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection The film earned ₹674.17 crore in week one of its release. On day nine, it collected ₹41.75 crore, on day 10, ₹62.85 crore and on day 11, ₹68.10 crore. On day 12, the film earned ₹19.26 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹866.13 crore in India. It has beaten Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (which stands at ₹859.70 crore).

So far, the film has surpassed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore) and several other major blockbusters. It has also crossed the Hindi collection of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹812.14 crore). The film has outperformed Dhurandhar’s second weekend haul of ₹141.5 crore.

It is yet to beat Dhurandhar Part 1, which earned ₹895 crore in India, as well as SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore).

All about Dhurandhar 2 Its first part was released in theatres on December 5 last year. The film followed an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrated Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charted the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.