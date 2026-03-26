Udaybir Sandhu says intense bathroom scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 left him sleepless for 3 nights

The frenzy around Dhurandhar: The Revenge is such that even its supporting characters are enjoying massive recognition. One character that has particularly struck a chord with audiences is Pinda, Ranveer Singh’s best friend and drug dealer in the film. Now, actor Udaybir Sandhu, who essayed the role, has revealed that he was so affected by the intense bathroom confrontation scene that he could not sleep for three days after shooting it. Udaybir Sandhu talks about confrontation scene with Ranveer Singh.

Udaybir Sandhu opens up about intense confrontation scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 In a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Udaybir shared that the bathroom confrontation scene was the most important scene for the film and his character, Pinda. He recalled getting a big compliment from Aditya Dhar after doing that scene. He said, "I didn't sleep for three nights. We had a three-day shoot for the scene, and those three nights I couldn't sleep."

He explained, "First night I couldn't sleep because of the nervousness and plus it kind of worked for the character because we had to show he was a bit dozed off. But after that scene, I couldn't sleep for the next two nights. When I asked Aditya sir if I had done well, he said, 'You don't know what you have done.'"

Udaybir Sandhu and Ranveer Singh’s scene from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has completely taken over the internet. The emotionally charged bathroom confrontation shows Pinda recognising Hamza as Jaskirat and questioning why he never returned to his mother and sister. What begins as a painful confrontation soon spirals into a brutal fight, as Hamza struggles to protect his identity and maintain his cover as an Indian spy in Pakistan. Udaybir’s now-viral line, “Ghar di yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?” (Didn’t you miss home, Jassi?) has struck a chord with audiences and quickly turned into meme material online.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge The spy action thriller traces the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and how he transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover operative who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld. The film also takes forward the story left unfinished in the first part, following Hamza’s rise through the ranks of Lyari’s criminal world as he inches closer to becoming its kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network operating from within Pakistan.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film opened to positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences and has been experiencing a successful run at the box office since day 1. In a week, the film has crossed ₹600 crore at the domestic box office and ₹1000 crore worldwide.