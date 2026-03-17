Dhurandhar 2 box office prediction: ₹200 crore day 1, ₹500 crore weekend; Ranveer film set for Bollywood's biggest start

In a little over 24 hours, the first paid previews of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge will begin. The spy thriller is easily one of the most anticipated Indian films of recent years, with its popularity rivalling that of the Baahubali and Pushpa sequels. The advance booking for the film - both for the previews and regular shows - is in full swing, and the collections are already reaching record-breaking numbers. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings Advance bookings for the Ranveer Singh-starrer are stratospheric. With little over a day to go, the paid previews have seen over 8 lakh ticket sales, with earnings of ₹36 crore. This is easily a new Indian record. The day 1 advance bookings, which opened just two days ago, are already approaching ₹25 crore mark in India. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has become the first Indian film to reach $5 million in pre-sales in North America. This global rampage has given the film advance booking collections of over ₹130 crore for the opening weekend. And this is with two days to go for the release.

Dhurandhar 2 box office prediction The paid previews have greatly helped Dhurandhar 2. A ₹40-crore premiere, almost a certainty, will boost the film’s opening-day numbers. Trade pundits are estimating the film to open higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹63 crore). This means that the combined day 1 collection of the film (including premiere collections) will be over ₹100 crore, a first for Hindi cinema. Insiders say that the solid overseas buzz is the cherry on top. The film is on course to register the biggest premiere for an Indian film in North America, raking in $2.5 million between paid previews and first-day collections.

Despite its non-release in the six Gulf countries and Pakistan, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to shatter records in most territories. Most trade experts are confident that Dhurandhar 2 can collect over ₹200 crore gross on its opening day (preview collections included). This would make it only the fourth Indian film (and first from Bollywood) to do so after Baahubali 2, RRR, and Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2’s opening day haul of ₹274 crore may be safe, but Baahubali 2 ( ₹214 crore) and RRR’s ( ₹223 crore) marks are certainly under threat. The all-time Bollywood record of Jawan ( ₹129 crore) is certain to fall.