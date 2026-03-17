Dhurandhar 2 box office prediction: ₹200 crore day 1, ₹500 crore weekend; Ranveer film set for Bollywood's biggest start
Dhurandhar 2 box office prediction: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller is all set to beat Jawan, Animal, and KGF 2; and may even challenge Baahubali 2's opening.
In a little over 24 hours, the first paid previews of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge will begin. The spy thriller is easily one of the most anticipated Indian films of recent years, with its popularity rivalling that of the Baahubali and Pushpa sequels. The advance booking for the film - both for the previews and regular shows - is in full swing, and the collections are already reaching record-breaking numbers.
Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings
Advance bookings for the Ranveer Singh-starrer are stratospheric. With little over a day to go, the paid previews have seen over 8 lakh ticket sales, with earnings of ₹36 crore. This is easily a new Indian record. The day 1 advance bookings, which opened just two days ago, are already approaching ₹25 crore mark in India. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has become the first Indian film to reach $5 million in pre-sales in North America. This global rampage has given the film advance booking collections of over ₹130 crore for the opening weekend. And this is with two days to go for the release.
Dhurandhar 2 box office prediction
The paid previews have greatly helped Dhurandhar 2. A ₹40-crore premiere, almost a certainty, will boost the film’s opening-day numbers. Trade pundits are estimating the film to open higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹63 crore). This means that the combined day 1 collection of the film (including premiere collections) will be over ₹100 crore, a first for Hindi cinema. Insiders say that the solid overseas buzz is the cherry on top. The film is on course to register the biggest premiere for an Indian film in North America, raking in $2.5 million between paid previews and first-day collections.
Despite its non-release in the six Gulf countries and Pakistan, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to shatter records in most territories. Most trade experts are confident that Dhurandhar 2 can collect over ₹200 crore gross on its opening day (preview collections included). This would make it only the fourth Indian film (and first from Bollywood) to do so after Baahubali 2, RRR, and Pushpa 2.
Pushpa 2’s opening day haul of ₹274 crore may be safe, but Baahubali 2 ( ₹214 crore) and RRR’s ( ₹223 crore) marks are certainly under threat. The all-time Bollywood record of Jawan ( ₹129 crore) is certain to fall.
|Highest opening day worldwide collections of Indian films
|S No
|Film
|Opening gross
|1
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|₹274 crore
|2
|RRR
|₹223 crore
|3
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|₹214 crore
|4
|Kalki 2898 AD
|₹177 crore
|5
|KGF Chapter 2
|₹159 crore
|6
|Salaar
|₹158 crore
|7
|Coolie
|₹153 crore
|8
|They Call Him OG
|₹144 crore
|9
|Leo
|₹142 crore
|10
|Jawan
|₹129 crore
The most important aspect of Dhurandhar Part 1’s success was its sustained success after the opening weekend. The film gained momentum through word of mouth after a lukewarm opening. If Dhurandhar 2 can grow by word of mouth, its extended four-day weekend can see the film earn over ₹300 crore in India and over ₹500 crore worldwide. Optimistic estimates put the film’s worldwide opening weekend at over ₹550 crore.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in part 1, is expected to appear in a cameo. The spy thriller is slated to release on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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