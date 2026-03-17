Dhurandhar 2 receives A certification from CBFC: Know about runtime, cuts in violent visuals in Ranveer Singh's film

Several abusive words have been muted, while a few have been replaced. The visuals of hitting the head with a hammer, beheading, kicking, hitting the head with cement blocks, and smashing the eye have been reduced. The dates of demonetisation in the subtitles have been corrected. An official permission letter was submitted to CBFC for the use of the Prime Minister's references and news footage. English subtitles have been corrected, while the length of the end credits has been reduced by one minute.

The film has a runtime of 229.6 minutes, which equals 3 hours and 49 minutes. This makes it 15 minutes longer than Dhurandhar, which had a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes). Separate slates have been included for "disturbing content", and a drug disclaimer has also been added.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As per a Variety India report, the CBFC has given the much-awaited sequel an A certification.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid previews, advance booking The film is doing exceptionally well in its paid previews and advance bookings. The exhibition industry and trade pundits are confident that the film will shatter many records set by previous blockbusters at the box office. With just two days to go for its release, the film's paid previews, which open on Wednesday from 5.30 pm onwards, are almost booked with more than 4 lakh tickets sold.

"I hope it breaks the record of Dhurandhar one and hope it turns out to be the first film to cross ₹1,000 crore nett box office in Hindi, besides, the contribution from dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. I hope that's an addition to ₹1,000 crore. In terms of box-office, we are looking at ₹45 to 50 crore nett on Wednesday (pre-release paid previews), which is a weekday, and it's starting from half-day," Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited, told news agency PTI.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge The film will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Written by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film will arrive in theatres worldwide on March 19. The film will star Ranveer Singh, appearing in dual personas as Jaskirat and Hamza. R Madhavan returns as strategist Ajay Sanyal, with Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel will chart the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.