Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh film beats Hrithik Roshan's War 2, earns over 232 crore so far

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: The film has already overtaken the domestic lifetime haul of Raid 2, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Sikandar.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: The Ranveer Singh film has been doing well at the box office since its release in theatres. As per Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar has so far earned over 232 crore. The film released in theatres on December 5.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.
Dhurandhar domestic box office

The film collected 207.25 crore in week one of its release. On day 8, the film earned 25.38 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, it has earned 232.63 crore. The film beat Hrithik Roshan's War 2, as per Sacnilk.com. On day 8, the film earned 5 crore, and its week one collection was 204.25 crore.

Dhurandhar has already overtaken the domestic lifetime haul of big Bollywood releases such as Raid 2 ( 173.05 crore), Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani ( 153.55 crore) and Sikandar ( 109.83 crore).

Dhurandhar movie review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The performances are what keep you invested. Yes, even for three and a half hours. Ranveer Singh plays a part unlike anything he has attempted before. He is completely restrained, saving his rage for the moments that demand it. The tug of war between maintaining his cover and watching his country be humiliated is conveyed with real conviction.”

“Dhurandhar works best as a character study wrapped in a sprawling espionage drama. The storytelling is indulgent and detailed, but the emotional stakes and the cast keep you hooked. Trim thirty minutes, and this would have been a knockout. As it stands, it is a sturdy watch,” it further read.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh film beats Hrithik Roshan's War 2, earns over 232 crore so far
