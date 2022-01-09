Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira dance to Akon’s Bananza in matching PJs. Watch

Actor Dia Mirza gave a glimpse of her weekend with stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi as they danced together in matching outfits. Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a video featuring herself and Samaira.

The video started with a view of the evening sky as the camera panned towards Dia Mirza and Samaira Rekhi. The duo twinned in printed violet pyjama sets as they matched steps to Akon's Bananza (Belly Dancer).

Sharing the video, Dia captioned it, "Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi (tiger face and white heart emojis). Thank you @samyuktanair @dandelion.india (red heart emoji). #SundayFunday #SundayMood #SunsetKeDivane."

Reacting to the post a fan wrote, "Cuties. Soon baby Avyaan will be joining in too." Dia replied, "Yaaaaassss." Dia's mother-in-law, Poonam Rekhi said, "My darling dancing beauties! Lavender lovelies! Your joy is infectious!" She responded, "Dancing makes our time at home happy. we miss you."

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in February last year in a close-knit ceremony. They welcomed their first child together Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last year in May. Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his previous marriage to Sunaina.

Samaira and Dia share a close bond and the former often feature in her posts. On January 1 this year, Dia shared a post as she posed with Samaira, Vaibhav and Dia's mother Deepa Mirza.

She had captioned the post, "'This year, may we love deeply, live simply, laugh freely, give easily, speak kindly and think calmly.' We followed all Covid protocols and took our masks off just for this picture. Hope we get through this time safe and healthy everyone. Sending you all love and good wishes. #NewYear2022 #Intentions."

On Diwali last year, the couple posed with their kids Samaira and Avyaan. Dia had captioned the post, "Happy Diwali from our family to yours. May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom. #HappyDiwali #SunsetKeDiVaNe." Samaira had also accompanied Dia and Vaibhav to their honeymoon in the Maldives.

