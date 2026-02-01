Did Salman Khan take a dig at Sunny Deol’s ‘shouting’ in Border 2? Reddit thinks so

Recently, superstar Salman Khan addressed the trolling he received for the first look of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. However, in the process, several social media users speculated that his remarks carried a subtle dig at Sunny Deol’s shouting act in the recently released war film, Border 2. Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17.

Did Salman throw shade at Sunny Deol? Last week, Salman attended an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match in Surat, where the Bengaluru Strikers took on the Delhi Superheros. During the event, he also spoke about his upcoming film Battle of Galwan and responded to the trolling over his “romantic” glance seen in the film’s teaser. In the teaser, Salman was seen giving his enemies and his troops a glance, with trolls categorising the latter look as ‘romantic’.

On the sidelines of the match, Salman was asked to recreate the scene. Responding to the request, he acknowledged the trolling he had faced and said, “Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein ata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hu bhaiyya. To ye, Colonel ka look hai jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team walon ko, apne jawano ko kaisa hosla de. Vaise hi look main inko bhi de sakta hoon… (Salman growls) uss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Us look ka koi matlab hai nahi. (Now, some people think this is a romantic look, but I’m a Colonel brother. So, this is the look of a Colonel who understands how to motivate and give hope to his team and soldiers. I can also give them that kind of look, but it has no meaning. It would make no sense.)”

Several social media users speculated that Salman’s remark was a subtle dig at Sunny Deol’s act in Border 2. “Salman casually shading Sunny Deols unnecessary shouting in Border 2 while defending his galwan trailer expression,” wrote one person, while sharing the video on Reddit.