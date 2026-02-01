Did Salman Khan take a dig at Sunny Deol’s ‘shouting’ in Border 2? Reddit thinks so
Several social media users speculated that Salman Khan’s response to trolling for Battle of Galwan look came with a dig at Sunny Deol’s act in Border 2.
Recently, superstar Salman Khan addressed the trolling he received for the first look of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. However, in the process, several social media users speculated that his remarks carried a subtle dig at Sunny Deol’s shouting act in the recently released war film, Border 2.
Did Salman throw shade at Sunny Deol?
Last week, Salman attended an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match in Surat, where the Bengaluru Strikers took on the Delhi Superheros. During the event, he also spoke about his upcoming film Battle of Galwan and responded to the trolling over his “romantic” glance seen in the film’s teaser. In the teaser, Salman was seen giving his enemies and his troops a glance, with trolls categorising the latter look as ‘romantic’.
On the sidelines of the match, Salman was asked to recreate the scene. Responding to the request, he acknowledged the trolling he had faced and said, “Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein ata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hu bhaiyya. To ye, Colonel ka look hai jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team walon ko, apne jawano ko kaisa hosla de. Vaise hi look main inko bhi de sakta hoon… (Salman growls) uss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Us look ka koi matlab hai nahi. (Now, some people think this is a romantic look, but I’m a Colonel brother. So, this is the look of a Colonel who understands how to motivate and give hope to his team and soldiers. I can also give them that kind of look, but it has no meaning. It would make no sense.)”
Several social media users speculated that Salman’s remark was a subtle dig at Sunny Deol’s act in Border 2. “Salman casually shading Sunny Deols unnecessary shouting in Border 2 while defending his galwan trailer expression,” wrote one person, while sharing the video on Reddit.
The internet reacts
Many others commented on the apparent dig. One comment read, “I don't think the battle of galwan will be better than the Border 2.” “Atleast sunny Deol can act,” one wrote. One social media user commented, “Well salman is a better actor than sunny, but i guess sunny is more suited for these kinda roles. He definitely shouts unnecessarily tho.”
One posted, “Unpopular opinion: Salman Khan looks more convincing as a soldier than Sunny Deol in Border 2. Even though Salman's performance doesn't look that strong as well.”
There were some who defended Salman Khan. One shared, “I think he’s poking fun at himself, at the over-the-top shouting in some of his older films, not taking a dig at Sunny Deol. Sunny and Salman share a long-standing bond, even from before they started acting, so it doesn’t seem likely Salman would shade him.”
About Battle of Galwan
Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman under his banner, Salman Khan Films. Chitrangda Singh also stars in the film based on true events. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17.
