Dil Raju confuses Ranbir Kapoor with Ranveer Singh while praising him at Ramayana event, quickly apologises

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is set to release in theatres this Diwali. Ahead of its release, the makers held a grand event in Hyderabad, where they announced Dil Raju as one of the film’s distributors. While addressing the audience and praising the team, Dil Raju accidentally mixed up Ranbir Kapoor’s name with Ranveer Singh’s, leaving the internet amused.

Dil Raju confuses Ranbir Kapoor's name with Ranveer Singh

Dil Raju mistakenly refers Ranbir Kapoor as Ranveer Singh.

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During his speech, Dil Raju revealed that Ramayana would be distributed by Karan Johar in North India, Sony Pictures in Hollywood and his company in the Telugu-speaking states. He then went on to say that it would be the third Ranbir Kapoor-starrer he would distribute in the Telugu states, following Brahmastra and Animal. Praising Ranbir, he said, "We seen all his films, one of the best actors, the best hero is Ranveer Singh garu, sorry, Ranbir Kapoor Garu."

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{{^usCountry}} The camera zoomed in on Ranbir Kapoor’s face after Dil Raju’s slip-up. The actor maintained a straight face and showed little reaction. The clip quickly surfaced on social media, where users could not stop laughing at the name mix-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The camera zoomed in on Ranbir Kapoor’s face after Dil Raju’s slip-up. The actor maintained a straight face and showed little reaction. The clip quickly surfaced on social media, where users could not stop laughing at the name mix-up. {{/usCountry}}

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One comment read, "Dil Raju Garu you are right, Ranveer Singh is the best actor." Another commented, "This is embarassing." A third internet user wrote, "It's an honest mistake but I can't stop laughing." Another wrote, "He didn't have to say so much truth." One comment read, "What an awkward moment." Some Ranbir fans also expressed anger over Dil Raju’s mix-up. One user wrote, "A little advice to the makers: Never hand over the mic to someone who isn’t well-rehearsed, especially when there’s no teleprompter in place."

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The Ramayana event was also attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, actor Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey.

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film also features Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare and Shobana, among others, in key roles.

The film features music by Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Backed by large-scale visual effects, the ambitious project aims to bring the timeless story of Rama and Ravana to the big screen. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is slated for Diwali 2027.