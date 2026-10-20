Yash urges fans not to nitpick VFX in Ramayana: ‘It will never happen again if we lose people like Namit Malhotra now’
At Ramayana's Hyderabad pre-release event, Yash asked audiences to watch Ramayana with an open mind and avoid fixating on visual-effects flaws.
The Ramayana team recently held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad where Yash urged audiences to support the film and avoid nitpicking over its visual effects, saying India needs to protect filmmakers who dare to take Indian cinema to a global platform. Speaking at the event, the actor praised producer Namit Malhotra’s passion and ambition, revealing that their conversations inspired him to join the film as Ravana and a producing partner.
Yash makes a special request to fans ahead of Ramayana's release
Yash said he had a great time working with director Nitesh Tiwari and expressed admiration for his straightforward approach to filmmaking. He also praised Namit and made a special request to audiences ahead of the film’s release.
The actor said, “Anybody can dream of making a movie, but only a few people will have that kind of passion, dedication, determination and madness. As an Indian, I am telling you, we need to protect this guy. It's our responsibility because this man was comfortably doing business in LA. Every time I met him, he always spoke about one thing, ‘We all are doing so much and Indians have done so much, but we should do something for our Indian film industry and I want to do it. I am getting Oscars, but I am not happy. I want our country to be placed at that level and that's the day I am going to be happy.’ This is what he told me.”
Yash revealed that Namit’s words inspired him to collaborate with the producer on Ramayana, in which he plays Ravana and serves as a producing partner. He then made a special request to fans, saying, “Sometimes when someone tries to do things like this, he has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform. Please don't try to find small faults in the VFX, this and that. It will never happen again if we lose people like him now. It will take more years; we will go back in time. Let's see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request you from my side, for once, if you like the film, let's come together and show the world.”
When the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Ramayana was unveiled, the visual effects drew criticism online, with some viewers also calling Ranbir a misfit for the role of Lord Rama. The film’s asuras were criticised for their cartoonish, video game-like appearance. However, the trailer impressed many fans, with several noticing improvements in the visual effects.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a mythological epic based on the ancient Sanskrit text by Valmiki, which chronicles the life and trials of Prince Rama of Ayodhya. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, Sonal Jha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Faisal Malik, among others.
Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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