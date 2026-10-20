Yash urges fans not to nitpick VFX in Ramayana: ‘It will never happen again if we lose people like Namit Malhotra now’

Yash said he had a great time working with director Nitesh Tiwari and expressed admiration for his straightforward approach to filmmaking. He also praised Namit and made a special request to audiences ahead of the film’s release.

The Ramayana team recently held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad where Yash urged audiences to support the film and avoid nitpicking over its visual effects, saying India needs to protect filmmakers who dare to take Indian cinema to a global platform. Speaking at the event, the actor praised producer Namit Malhotra ’s passion and ambition, revealing that their conversations inspired him to join the film as Ravana and a producing partner.

The actor said, “Anybody can dream of making a movie, but only a few people will have that kind of passion, dedication, determination and madness. As an Indian, I am telling you, we need to protect this guy. It's our responsibility because this man was comfortably doing business in LA. Every time I met him, he always spoke about one thing, ‘We all are doing so much and Indians have done so much, but we should do something for our Indian film industry and I want to do it. I am getting Oscars, but I am not happy. I want our country to be placed at that level and that's the day I am going to be happy.’ This is what he told me.”

Yash revealed that Namit’s words inspired him to collaborate with the producer on Ramayana, in which he plays Ravana and serves as a producing partner. He then made a special request to fans, saying, “Sometimes when someone tries to do things like this, he has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform. Please don't try to find small faults in the VFX, this and that. It will never happen again if we lose people like him now. It will take more years; we will go back in time. Let's see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request you from my side, for once, if you like the film, let's come together and show the world.”

When the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Ramayana was unveiled, the visual effects drew criticism online, with some viewers also calling Ranbir a misfit for the role of Lord Rama. The film’s asuras were criticised for their cartoonish, video game-like appearance. However, the trailer impressed many fans, with several noticing improvements in the visual effects.

About Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a mythological epic based on the ancient Sanskrit text by Valmiki, which chronicles the life and trials of Prince Rama of Ayodhya. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, Sonal Jha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Faisal Malik, among others.

Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026.