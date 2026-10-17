Yash confirms Ramayana’s ₹4,000 crore budget for both parts, asks fans to speak about the film with pride

At the latest trailer launch event for Ramayana in Bengaluru, Yash addressed the much-discussed ₹4,000 crore budget of the film franchise. The actor, who plays Ravana in the upcoming epic, is also one of the producers of the film alongside Namit Malhotra. At the event, Yash confirmed that the combined budget for both parts of Ramayana is ₹4,000 crore. Yash plays the role of Ravana in Ramayana.

‘Both the movies combined is definitely ₹ 4,000 crore’ As reported by The Hindu, Yash addressed Namit Malhotra’s earlier statement about the budget of the Ramayana duology, which had sparked considerable discussion on social media.

“I know that Namit's statement went viral on social media. In India, there is a problem. People don't like it when you talk confidently. That's what happened with Namit's statement. But in the West, it's the total opposite. If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That's exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on ₹4,000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market,” Yash said.

He added, “Ramayana is a two-part project, and the budget for both the movies combined is definitely ₹4,000 crore. The budget includes post-production and promotional expenses as well.”