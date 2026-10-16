Yash Fans plant in Nava Raipur to create 3,500 jobs

A new manufacturing plant by Yash Fans is planned in Nava Raipur with an investment of ₹152.74 crore, with the facility expected to provide employment to 3,500 people. The bhoomipoojan ceremony was held on Friday in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The unit will be the state’s first consumer electronics manufacturing plant. The facility will make fans and kitchen appliances, support local suppliers and use state-produced steel and aluminium.

Sai said the state government had prioritised employment for young people and that its Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 had been shaped with that objective. He said the project would create jobs and expand Chhattisgarh’s presence in consumer electronics manufacturing.

Yash Fans makes electric fans and kitchen appliances for brands including Crompton, Havells, Usha and Milton. Products for these brands are expected to be manufactured at the new facility once it becomes operational. Hyderabad-based Yash Fans currently operates 12 manufacturing plants across Hyderabad and Himachal Pradesh. The Nava Raipur unit will be its first in Chhattisgarh.

The project is also expected to create demand for supporting services and suppliers, including component makers, packaging providers and transport operators. This could offer business opportunities to local entrepreneurs and generate employment beyond the plant itself.

The state government has also pointed to the prospect of adding value locally to raw materials. Steel and aluminium produced in Chhattisgarh are expected to be used to manufacture finished products at the unit, keeping more of the value chain within the state.

Yash Fans chairman Ritesh Naredi said Chhattisgarh offered access to steel and aluminium, a central location for serving customers across India, a hardworking workforce and government support. He described the state as a suitable place for expanding the company’s manufacturing base.

Welcoming the company, Sai assured it of the state government’s support. He said Chhattisgarh had contributed to India’s growth through steel, coal and power and could now manufacture products used in Indian homes. He linked the project to the “Make in India” initiative and said it could help take “Made in Chhattisgarh” products to markets across the country.

Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Housing and Environment Minister O.P. Choudhary, Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation chairman Rajeev Agrawal and senior Yash Fans representatives attended the ceremony.