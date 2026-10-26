Diljit Dosanjh hints at Koffee With Karan 9 appearance, says he will do only one interview this year

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has hinted that he may appear on Koffee With Karan Season 9, promising fans a surprise during a recent Instagram Live session. His remarks come as filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show continues its ninth and final season, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set to appear in the third episode alongside surprise guest Arjun Kapoor.

Diljit Dosanjh hints at Koffee With Karan 9 appearance

Diljit Dosanjh previosuly appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6.

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During the Instagram Live session, Diljit spoke about an interview offer he had received and said he had agreed to do it, hinting that it would be his only interview this year.

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Speaking about the offer, Dosanjh said, “I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it.” He added, “So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year.”

Although Diljit did not name the show, fans have speculated that he could reunite with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 9. One fan commented, "He will come with Vicky Kaushal most probably." Another fan wrote, "Your interviews are just amazing." While fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Diljit on the chat show again, neither the singer-actor nor the show's makers have officially confirmed his appearance.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s previous appearance on Koffee With Karan

{{^usCountry}} The 42-year-old singer-actor previously appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6 alongside rapper Badshah. During the episode, Diljit spoke about his social media crush on Kylie Jenner, making it one of the most memorable moments from his appearance on the show. About Koffee With Karan 9 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 42-year-old singer-actor previously appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6 alongside rapper Badshah. During the episode, Diljit spoke about his social media crush on Kylie Jenner, making it one of the most memorable moments from his appearance on the show. About Koffee With Karan 9 {{/usCountry}}

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Koffee With Karan returned for its ninth and final season on October 14. The opening episode featured Salman Khan, with Karisma Kapoor making a special appearance. During the show, the actor clarified his earlier ‘being a virgin’ comment, which he had made during a previous appearance on the chat show.

The second episode saw Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna making their debut on the show as a married couple. During the conversation, they discussed their relationship and marriage, including how it took a year of Rashmika asking Vijay to marry her before their relationship progressed towards marriage.

The upcoming third episode will feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, with Arjun Kapoor joining them for a special segment. A promotional clip shows Varun and Janhvi addressing their past fallout with Karan, while Arjun makes a surprise entry during the episode.