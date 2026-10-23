Diljit Dosanjh takes hilarious dig at debate around his Delhi concert as it is granted permission after meetings between police and organisers

“What a good day today! What a good vibes coming!” began Diljit in his quintessential humorous tone, sharing that if all the reels and debates and tweets around his show are over, lets meet on the 30th! The singer joked that people should just read the proper news before jumping on to conclusions!

Singer Diljit Dosanjh 's October 30 concert here will go on as scheduled with Delhi Police on Friday reconsidering its earlier decision and giving its nod following a meeting with organisers BookMyShow Live. On Friday evening, the singer made a video reel to react to the upcoming show, indirectly taking a dig at all the noise around it owing to the permission and clearance.

Context On Thursday, Delhi Police said it had denied permission for the concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on grounds of specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law and order commitments amid the ongoing festive season.

"After meeting with the organisers and reconsideration, we have granted permission to Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert," a senior police officer said on Friday, a week ahead of the concert.

In a statement earlier in the day, event organiser BookMyShow Live said the permission that had been "temporarily withheld" is now "reconsidered and issued".

"It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused."

Apart from the “festive rush”, one of the reasons of denying permission was a hoax bomb threat e-mail received by multiple schools in Delhi on the morning of October 15. One such e-mail, seen by HT, warned students not to attend Dosanjh’s concert on October 30, a senior police official said.

The hoax e-mail also had pro-Khalistani slogans. Six schools received the e-mail, including The British School, Mount Carmel, Ahlcon International School, and Ahlcon Public School.